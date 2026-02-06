C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CHRW #CHRW--C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 63 cents ($0.63) per share, payable on April 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2026.

C.H. Robinson has distributed uninterrupted dividends that have increased annually on a per share basis for more than twenty-five years. As of February 4, 2026, there were approximately 118,624,379 shares outstanding.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson is the global leader in Lean AI supply chains. For more than a century, companies everywhere have looked to us to reimagine how goods move. Now, as we redefine what’s next for the industry, that same drive fuels our commitment to Building Tomorrow’s Supply Chains, Today™. Trusted by 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers, we manage 37 million shipments annually, representing $23 billion in freight. We deliver tailored solutions across the world via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, and more. With our unique combination of human insight and Lean AI working as one, supply chains move faster, smarter, and more sustainably. As a responsible global citizen, we proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees. For more information, visit us at chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

