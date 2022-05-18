C.H. Robinson Announces 2021 ESG Report and Significant Progress on Its ESG Goals

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#freight–Global logistics company C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) today issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining significant progress on the company’s ESG initiatives, including progressing against its science-aligned climate goal; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and engaging employees, customers and industry partners on environmental and social topics.





This year’s ESG report discloses several achievements, including:

Environment

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 36% against a goal of 40% by 2025, putting the company at 90% to completion and on track to meet the goal prior to 2025

Reported Scope 3 value-chain emissions for the first time as a part of an industry-leading commitment to transparency across its value chain

Launched an end-to-end sustainability solution in the form of an easy-to-use technology tool , Emissions IQ TM , for customers to report, reduce and offset Scope 3 emissions associated with their transportation supply chain

, Emissions IQ , for customers to report, reduce and offset Scope 3 emissions associated with their transportation supply chain Supported the advancement of global climate efforts through our partnership with Smart Freight Centre, World Economic Forum and leading companies to develop a book and claim chain of custody system for transportation supply chain emissions-reduction actions

Social

In 2021, the company and the C.H. Robinson Foundation donated nearly $3 million – including $475,000 in diversity, equity and inclusion grants – to organizations supporting communities around the globe.

Employees participating in the company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which elevate diverse perspectives companywide, increased 60%.

Governance

Launched a new Supplier Code of Conduct that includes topics such as human rights, environmental responsibility, and health and safety

Earned recognition for ESG performance, including: Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible” Inbound Logistics’ “Green Supply Chain Partner” EcoVadis’ Bronze Medal in Recognition of Sustainability Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies”



Continued to align disclosures with international frameworks to ensure accurate and consistent reporting.

“As supply chains have become front-and-center to our lives, C.H. Robinson’s role in connecting people to the goods they need, when they need them most, was more apparent than ever,” said Chief ESG and Human Resources Officer Angie Freeman. “We are committed to leveraging our people, technology and information to create resilient and efficient supply chains for our customers to keep the world moving. More importantly, we ensure we are doing that in the RIGHT way – grounded in our values and working to make a positive impact on our stakeholders around the world.”

