BZI’s InnovaTech™ Highlights Collaboration on Breakthrough Construction Equipment, Mega Telehandler (XR50100-G), “Trackzilla”, Unveiled by Xtreme Manufacturing™ at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, Booth #F9227, March 14-18, Las Vegas

Company Showcases Construction Innovations for the First Time at an Industry Conference

KANARRAVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AISC–BZI, (www.bzisteel.com), a national leader in construction and technology for safer, simpler, and more efficient building processes, today announced that the company is showcasing its collaboration on the breakthrough Xtreme telehandler (XR50100-G), unveiled by Xtreme Manufacturing™ (www.xmfg.com) at CONEXPO-CON/AGG (www.conexpoconagg.com). Affectionately called,“Trackzilla,” due to its monster machine dimensions that are pushing industry records in height and lifting capacity, the new-to-market equipment can be viewed in the show’s booth #F9227. As part of their participation in the Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel™ CONEXPO booth, BZI and its InnovaTech company (www.innova.tech), are also highlighting their collection of revolutionary and patented construction innovations at an industry conference for the first time.





“BZI, and its company InnovaTech™, are thrilled to participate in Xtreme Manufacturing’s booth at CONEXPO and showcase the breakthrough technology and equipment developed in collaboration with such a prominent construction equipment leader,” said James Harker, Chief Innovation Officer at BZI.

“Our partnership, and combined methods of innovation with BZI, are catapulting building and construction abilities for our customers to an entirely new stratosphere of performance, ease and safety,” added Don Schulz, VP of Sales at Xtreme Manufacturing.

In addition to its contributions to Xtreme Manufacturing’s Trackzilla, other transformative and patented BZI construction technology and equipment being featured in the Xtreme Manufacturing booth include:

MezzMaster™ – Vastly improves the traditional means of lifting roofs and mezzanines, using a proprietary telehandler attachment that consists of a system of clamps, leverages, and controls that securely hold an assembly while navigating through the building footprint to final placement.

– Vastly improves the traditional means of lifting roofs and mezzanines, using a proprietary telehandler attachment that consists of a system of clamps, leverages, and controls that securely hold an assembly while navigating through the building footprint to final placement. WallMaster™ – Brings more efficient, simpler, and safer wall system installations. WallMaster is a telehandler attachment designed to handle panelized insulated metal panels, and to work side-by-side with ground-level assembly on the panelization system.

– Brings more efficient, simpler, and safer wall system installations. WallMaster is a telehandler attachment designed to handle panelized insulated metal panels, and to work side-by-side with ground-level assembly on the panelization system. WeldAir100™ – Is designed specifically for Snorkel boom lifts. This innovative product consists of a framework with an inverter welder and an air compressor to provide welding and arc-blasting capabilities on-the-go. The WeldAir100 mounts to the back of a boom lift, allowing equipment to travel with the machine, welding cables and air hoses are channeled to the operator in the lift platform for ease of use. This solution eliminates the risk of entanglement and dramatically increases safety and productivity.

BZI is a partner and customer of Xtreme Manufacturing and recognizes many advantages to using the new equipment provided by the company who is known for superior construction machines. “BZI looks forward to applying the impressive Xtreme Manufacturing’s ‘Trackzilla’ as we meet the growing demands from customers and continue to secure our industry differentiation through exceptional performance,” added James Barlow, BZI’s CEO. “Working with leaders like Xtreme Manufacturing helps set us apart and gives us more ways to overdeliver on customer expectations.”

Established in 2017, BZI’s InnovaTech is focused on engineering and producing innovative technology, equipment and processes that bring improved levels of safety, simplicity and efficiency to construction sites and projects. Alongside BZI’s steel fabrication and erection businesses, InnovaTech is radically improving and streamlining floor, roof and wall panelization installations and processes. The company also offers enhanced and safer systems for materials handling and welding, among many other innovations that improve the workflow and production on construction job sites. To learn more about InnovaTech, visit www.innova.tech, call 888.509.9210 or email info@innova.tech.

About BZI

BZI is a leading innovator in steel fabrication and erection and wall installation working with major retail, distribution, and industrial clients. Beginning as farmers raising pole barns, BZI has become a prominent provider of construction needs for companies worldwide and is recognized for developing new technologies, equipment, and processes improving safety and efficiency. The company operates with three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries (steel erection), BZI Steel (steel fabrication), and InnovaTech (specialized design, engineering, and innovations). BZI uniquely offers an exclusive two-week safety and training program for all team members at its SteelTech Academy and is a member of and accredited by AISC, who recently gave BZI its top AISC Safety Award, “Erector Award of Honor”. BZI is completing and executing major construction projects in 49 states. CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and has recently been named a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. To learn about BZI, visit www.bzisteel.com, email office@bzisteel.com or call 888.509.2280.

