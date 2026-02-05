BWXT Names Kurt Bender Chief Digital Officer

LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has named Kurt Bender senior vice president and chief digital officer effective Feb. 5, 2026. In this role, Kurt will be responsible for BWXT’s integrated digital strategy supporting our global operations in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

Bender most recently served as BWXT’s vice president of IT applications, quality and continuous improvement where he led the modernization of core systems and AI technologies, cybersecurity and established governance frameworks within the business. Prior to joining BWXT, he spent more than 22 years driving digital transformation across leading aerospace, defense and technology companies, including L3Harris Technologies and BAE Systems.

" Kurt’s promotion comes as we open our new Digital Center in Melbourne, Florida, where we are accelerating a digital transformation that will shape our future,” said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer. “ His leadership is essential to building a culture of innovation and ensuring we deliver with the safety, speed, agility and excellence that have set us apart in the nuclear industry for more than 70 years.”

Bender succeeds Omar Meguid, BWXT’s first chief digital officer, appointed in 2023.

“ We are grateful for Omar’s transformative leadership over the last three years,” Geveden said. “ Omar built our digital strategy and executed it to perfection.”

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with approximately 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 17 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.

For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

John Dobken

Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations

202.428.6913

jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact

Chase Jacobson

Vice President, Investor Relations

980.365.4300

investors@bwxt.com