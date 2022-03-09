BWT Alpine F1® Team Taps Sprinklr to Unify and Turbocharge Fan Experiences

BWT Alpine F1 ® Team and Sprinklr are delighted to announce partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CX—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management platform (Unified-CXM) for modern enterprises, today was announced as the official partner and Unified-CXM platform provider for BWT Alpine F1 Team and the wider Alpine Business Unit.

BWT Alpine F1 Team’s goal is to enhance its brand and innovative ambitions by connecting deeply and in real time with fans.

To do this, Alpine will implement nine of Sprinklr’s 31 products, beginning with the Sprinklr Modern Research suite to listen to the world of F1 across more than 100 million sources in over 50 languages. This unstructured data is then transformed to structured, actionable insights through Sprinklr’s AI, providing context for Alpine’s marketing and content creation as well as personalized, simultaneous engagement with 10x more fans.

“The partnership between Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform and BWT Alpine F1 Team’s globally-recognized brand is phase one of a unified strategy to drive brand equity and success for both the Formula 1 and roadcar businesses for Alpine,” according to Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine. “Alpine invests a significant amount of time and energy in the technology we use to monitor, understand and maximize the performance of the car and driver. We are extending this passion for excellence to how we measure, understand and optimize the interactions we have with our fans – on their channels of choice every day. Just like we leverage AI for our engine and car data, Sprinklr will help us deeply connect with fan sentiment and intent and shape the fan experience of the future.”

“Alpine is an iconic brand, and we believe that our partnership can elevate it from a brand-centric present to a fan-centric future,” said Ragy Thomas, Founder and CEO of Sprinklr. “Alpine is looking to raise its digital presence to match its profile of excellence by investing in leading AI and a technology platform that can provide actionable insights for the growing world of F1. By implementing products within Sprinklr’s Modern Research, Marketing & Advertising and Social Engagement & Sales suites, we will help BWT Alpine F1 Team put the fan at the center of one of the most exciting sports experiences in the world. We are excited to get to work and drive results, and we wish the team good luck for the upcoming season.”

This is the first official partnership for Sprinklr with a sports team or league. For more information, visit https://www.sprinklr.com/blog/bwt-alpine-f1-digital-vehicle/.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About BWT Alpine F1 Team

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix winner Esteban Ocon and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso. Led by Laurent Rossi, the team won the Hungarian Grand Prix in its first year of competition in 2021 and scored a podium finish at the Qatar Grand Prix to finish fifth in the Constructors’ Championship. Alpine is the French sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé and is today Renault Group’s dedicated brand for innovative, authentic and exclusive sports cars. An enlarged Business Unit allows Alpine to benefit from the heritage and expertise of its historic Dieppe plant as well as the engineering expertise of BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars.

