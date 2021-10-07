B&W Environmental Awarded $10 Million Contract to Install Technologies to Help Customer Meet Environmental Compliance Requirements

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BW #ashhandling–Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for approximately $10 million to install ash-handling equipment that will support its customer’s environmental compliance requirements. The installation work will be performed by Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC.

The installation includes Allen-Sherman-Hoff® Submerged Grind Conveyors (SGC) and related components designed by B&W Environmental under a contract announced in January 2021 which offer a simplified and cost-effective system with consideration to each unique plant layout.

“Our engineering and construction teams have the depth of knowledge, skill and experience to execute any size project,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “We offer single-source expertise as a total solutions provider for a full range of field construction, installation, construction management and maintenance and repair services, whether for our own equipment or competitors’ units.”

“The world is more focused than ever before on producing clean energy and safeguarding the environment and we are pleased to use our expertise to help our customers meet their challenging environmental compliance requirements,” Morgan said.

B&W Environmental’s SGC systems offer plant owners a reliable option to manage ash and protect the environment, and don’t require the removal or displacement of bottom ash hoppers or slag tanks, ash gates, clinker grinders, transfer enclosures and other existing equipment.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to install ash-handling equipment for a U.S. power plant. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

