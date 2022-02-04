Home Business Wire BuzzFeed, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results...
Business Wire

BuzzFeed, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BZFD–BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), home to the best of the Internet, will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results.

The conference call will be held at 8:30 AM ET, after results are released. The call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News & Events. To participate via telephone please dial 855-289-4604 (toll-free) or 253-236-3418 (international) and use the conference ID 1243229. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL.

This will be BuzzFeed, Inc.’s first earnings call since it began trading publicly on Nasdaq and acquired Complex Networks in December 2021. This followed BuzzFeed’s February 2021 acquisition of HuffPost.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Contacts

Media
Carole Robinson: pr@buzzfeed.com

Investor Relations
Amita Tomkoria: ir@buzzfeed.com

Articoli correlati

Arco Complements Its Supplemental Portfolio With the Acquisition of PGS and Mentes do Amanhã

Business Wire Business Wire -
SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE) today announced that it has acquired in Brazil the following...
Continua a leggere

TESSCO Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third-Quarter Net Income of $1.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 Million Third-Quarter Revenues of $102.5 million, Up 3% Year...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Arco Complements Its Supplemental Portfolio With the Acquisition of PGS and Mentes do Amanhã

Business Wire