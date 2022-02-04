BuzzFeed, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BZFD–BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), home to the best of the Internet, will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results.

The conference call will be held at 8:30 AM ET, after results are released. The call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News & Events. To participate via telephone please dial 855-289-4604 (toll-free) or 253-236-3418 (international) and use the conference ID 1243229. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL.

This will be BuzzFeed, Inc.’s first earnings call since it began trading publicly on Nasdaq and acquired Complex Networks in December 2021. This followed BuzzFeed’s February 2021 acquisition of HuffPost.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

