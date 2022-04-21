Home Business Wire BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May...
BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market closes. BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET.

The call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News & Events. To participate via telephone, please dial 855-289-4604 (toll-free) or 253-236-3418 (international) and use the conference ID 3458216. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Contacts

Media
Carole Robinson: pr@buzzfeed.com

Investor Relations
Amita Tomkoria: ir@buzzfeed.com

