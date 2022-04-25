BuzzFeed, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), home to the best of the Internet, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference



May 17-18, 2022



Westin New York Grand Central



Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO and Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO, will host meetings

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual)



June 1, 2022



Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO, will host virtual meetings

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



June 1, 2022



Lotte New York Palace Hotel



Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO will participate in a fireside chat.



A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on BuzzFeed, Inc.’s Investor Relations website at investors.buzzfeed.com. In addition, the company will host meetings at this event.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.



BuzzFeed, Inc. is a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

