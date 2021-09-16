BuyYourCar.com Launches in Houston- The Fastest, Hassle-Free Way To Sell Your Car with AI Technology

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new, seamless way for customers to sell cars has launched in North Houston, TX. Buy Your Car allows customers to complete the entire transaction of selling their vehicle within the comfort of their own home. With the current inventory shortage, Buy Your Car is able to fill a great need within the automotive industry.





Customers can have an offer within minutes. After submitting the vehicle’s VIN or license plate, current photos, and answering a few questions, they will receive a competitive offer based on current market analytics. Once the transaction is complete, the vehicle can either be picked up within the greater Houston area, or dropped off at Buy Your Car’s North Houston location for an inspection and guaranteed bank check.

“With the shortage of inventory right now, we are doing everything we can for dealers to acquire vehicles from the public. With artificial intelligence, traditional staff are able to focus on their other roles while the technology goes to work. The real-time analytics also create an overall better experience for the consumer,” said Jerry Salerno, President of Buy Your Car.

With many companies using inbound technologies to find customers, Buy Your Car is unique in the way they use their proprietary AI technology. “We have incorporated lots of outbound technologies powered by artificial intelligence so we can get data from private car sellers on an everyday basis. We have our AI interface that engages with the customer, which can process data much faster than a human,” said Paul Lehal, Chief Technical Officer of Konect Ai and Buy Your Car. With this unique model, the technology can go to work and achieve the same results as at least 7 people.

President of Buy Your Car, Jerry Salerno, and General Manager, Jim Currey, are excited about the possibilities of the company and the void it will fill within the automotive industry. Most recently, Salerno was the Director of Enterprise Dealer Partnerships for Cox Automotive, a leader in the global automotive services and software space. Prior to joining Cox Automotive, Jerry was instrumental in the start-up of eCarList, which was acquired by DealerTrack, he then later worked at Dealer.com; all of which were extremely successful and eventually acquired by Cox Automotive. Jim Currey brings with him over 30 years of automotive experience in sales, training, account management, and leadership in both the retail and inventory solutions environments. Most recently with Cox Automotive as an Inventory Strategist, Jim developed sales and inventory acquisition strategies for Enterprise Dealer Groups. With their combined experience and automotive know-how, Buy Your Car will undoubtedly become a leader in used car purchasing.

BuyYourCar.com is an automotive-retail and technology service provider on a mission to make it simple and straightforward for customers to sell their cars. They use proprietary technology to communicate with customers instantly and real-time pricing analytics to ensure they get the best value for their vehicle. Based in Houston, Texas, BuyYourCar.com is powered by Konect Ai, a leader in automotive artificial intelligence.

Contacts

Jaclynn Sciberras



403-860-4594



jaclynn@konectai.com