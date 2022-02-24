Home Business Wire Butterfly Network to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
GUILFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BFLY–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), today announced that it will participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference to be held virtually on March 7-9, 2022. Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and an archived recording will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world’s first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using its patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ and Butterfly iQ+ Vet can be purchased today by healthcare practitioners and veterinarians, respectively, in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for qualified healthcare professionals only. For more information, visit www.butterflynetwork.com.

