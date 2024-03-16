Home Business Wire Butterfly Network Announces Investor Day
Business Wire

Butterfly Network Announces Investor Day

di Business Wire

A Live Audio Webcast of the Event Will be Made Available

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, will host its previously announced Investor Day on Monday March 18, 2024, beginning at 12:00pm ET at the New York Stock Exchange.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available beginning at approximately 12:00pm ET, and will be available on Butterfly’s Events & Presentations page on the investor relations website. An audio replay of the event will be available following the event on Butterfly’s Events & Presentations page on the investor relations website.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission is to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

Contacts

Butterfly Investors:
Heather Getz

Chief Financial and Operations Officers, Butterfly

investors@butterflynetwork.com

or

Neal Nagarajan

IR Agency Representative, Sloane & Company

(301) 273-5662

nnagarajan@sloanepr.com

