Butler Rural Electric Cooperative, altafiber Expand Partnership to Provide Access to 5,000 Addresses in Butler, Preble, Montgomery Counties

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Butler Rural Electric Cooperative that will bring gigabit high-speed broadband fiber Internet access to an additional 5,000 addresses in Butler County, Preble County, and Montgomery County beginning in the first half of 2023.

Butler Rural Electric Cooperative and altafiber partnered in 2020 to bring fiber-based Internet to approximately 2,000 member locations, along with the cooperative’s substations and switching equipment. That project was completed in 2021. The expanded partnership announced today will extend altafiber’s network to the remaining 2,800 Butler Rural Electric Cooperative member addresses. In addition, altafiber will also build fiber to 2,200 addresses in these counties that are not part of the Butler Rural Electric Cooperative.

Butler Rural Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative located in Oxford, Ohio. The cooperative serves members in portions of Butler County, Hamilton County, Preble County, and Montgomery County.

“ This initiative has been a huge success. The cooperative has greater operational flexibility to improve reliability, and we have received tremendously positive feedback from members whose children are now able to access and do their assignments from home,” said Tom Wolfenbarger, General Manager of Butler Rural Electric Cooperative.

“ We also understand that there is more work to do, and we are so pleased that our partnership with altafiber is going to continue and bring connectivity to all of our customers.”

altafiber is the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and has invested more than $1 billion into expanding its fiber network across the region. Broadband Internet plays a critical role in driving economic development opportunities, creating digital equity, and supporting the public sector’s commitment to more efficient government.

“ High-speed Internet is essential for individuals and families to access educational, healthcare, and employment opportunities. It is also a key part of economic development efforts to retain and attract companies,” said Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of altafiber’s Network Division.

“ We are thrilled to build on this innovative partnership with Butler Rural Electric Cooperative and deliver access to reliable connectivity to all of its customers, as well as additional addresses in Butler County, Preble County and Montgomery County.”

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

