Business Wire and CIRI Reaffirm National Strategic Partnership for 12th Consecutive Year in Support of the Canadian Investor Relations Community

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investorrelations–The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association for investor relations professionals, proudly announces Business Wire as its National Strategic Partner for the 12th consecutive year.

With Business Wire’s support, CIRI continues to deliver on its mandate to advance the practice of investor relations across Canada through focused resources, professional development events, networking opportunities and advocating on behalf of the investor relations profession.

“This long-standing, meaningful partnership with Business Wire truly demonstrates their commitment to CIRI and the investor relations community. With their support, we are able to keep IROs informed of evolving practices by providing timely, relevant professional development and resources,” said Yvette Lokker, President & CEO, CIRI. “With pandemic-related restrictions lifted, we will be able to re-unite this community in person so they can share experiences and learn from one another, something that is particularly important given the changes within the industry over the last two years.”

“Business Wire is proud to continue our 12th year supporting CIRI as National Strategic Partner and delivering a world-class experience to the Canadian investor relations community,” said Greg Blazina, General Manager of Canada. “Being the trusted partner of an organization of CIRI’s stature is a testament to our 60-year history, facilitating the secure and accurate dissemination of more market-moving news throughout Canada.”

About CIRI



CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For more information, please visit CIRI.org.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire’s global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and join us on Twitter @businesswire and LinkedIn.

