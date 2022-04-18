Business Warrior Completes 2-Year Financial Audit

The Company hits major milestones in pursuit of uplisting to larger stock exchange

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BZWR #SEO—Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today announces the completion of its audited financial statements for fiscal years ending in August 31, 2021, and August 31, 2020. The company’s audited financial statements have been posted on OTC Markets.





The consolidated financial statements of Business Warrior have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). The company’s audit was completed by Accell Audit & Compliance, P.A., an independent PCAOB registered accounting firm.

“This is a huge milestone for BZWR. This brings us closer to becoming a fully reporting public entity that will provide the growth opportunity and national visibility we need to execute on our long-term strategy,” commented Business Warrior CEO, Rhett Doolittle.

The completion of this two-year financial audit provides support for the Company’s filing of its Form 10 to become a fully-reporting entity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Getting this audit completed is a critical step for uplisting onto one of the senior stock exchanges, such as OTCQB, NASDAQ, or the NYSE,” added Doolittle. “We are hitting our stride at just the right time! With our partnership with FuelMe, the acquisition of Helix House, and now becoming fully audited, we are positioned to make an even bigger impact going forward.”

Second Quarter Virtual Results Call

Business Warrior is holding a shareholder call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. PST/5:30 P.M. EST.

Reserve your spot for the shareholder call by registering here.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is a SaaS company providing small businesses in the United States with a suite of data-driven marketing and next-generation, funding solutions to boost local market dominance. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is singularly focused on offering locally targeted lead generation marketing and funding solutions that fuel small business growth. By using next generation machine-learning and native software, Business Warrior has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of under-resourced and under-funded small business owners. For more information, visit BusinessWarrior.com.

About Accell Audit and Compliance, P.A.

Accell is a licensed public accounting and consulting firm that provides services in several niche areas of Audit & Assurance, Internal Audit/SOX 404 Consulting, Employee Benefit Plan Audits, CIRA/HOA and Condominium Services, Audit Preparation/Year End Close Assistance, and Tax Services. For more information, visit theaccellgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words “aim,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will” and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company’s control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Tanner Otts

Investors@BusinessWarrior.com

(855) 884-5805