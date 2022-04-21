Business Warrior Announces Q2 Results

Company will discuss results in a shareholder call on April 21

Business Warrior also announces it is holding a virtual shareholder call to discuss its second-quarter results on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. PST/5:30 p.m. EST.

Highlights from the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2022, include:

62% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth

Key acquisition of top marketing agency

Launch of the Business Warrior funding solution

“The launch of our Business Warrior Funding product in February set the tone for the remainder of our fiscal year,” stated Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. “We’ve been able to ride that momentum into Q3 by announcing a major partnership, a strategic acquisition, and corporate milestones. From a business development standpoint, our second quarter was probably our busiest, and most productive quarter to-date!”

Development in Q2 is a catalyst for Q3

Historically, strategic partnerships have been strong revenue drivers for the Company. The focus on business development in the second quarter of 2022 led to two major partnerships that the Company believes also sets a favorable pace for coming quarters.

In early March, Business Warrior partnered with FuelMe, the first-of-its-kind technology platform providing nationwide fuel procurement and management services, to fund up to $25 million in loans through the new Business Warrior Funding platform. Business Warrior has begun funding these loans to FuelMe’s customers, which will add to the results for the rest of the year.

Later that month, Business Warrior acquired Helix House, an award-winning digital marketing agency. Since the acquisition, Helix has seen early success with unaudited revenue up 25% in March compared to February.

On April 14, the Company completed its two-year financial audit, providing support for the filing of Form 10 to become a fully reporting entity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This supports the Company’s mission to up-list to a senior stock exchange.

