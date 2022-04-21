Business & Economic Impact Study Reveals an Average 6156% ROI for Mission Control’s Customers

MELBOURNE, Australia & PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mission Control, a leading, customer-centric Project Management and Professional Service Automation (PSA) platform, today released the findings from a commissioned business and economic impact study conducted by Klein Research.

Mission Control commissioned Klein to interview a cross-section of customers to understand and quantify the impact that implementing Mission Control has had on their organization. The purpose of this report is to give the reader insight into the costs and benefits associated with Mission Control to assist their internal estimation of the financial impact on their business.

In addition to reporting the individual outcomes and experiences these businesses have faced, the report summarizes a range of non-commercial impacts experienced by respondents which include improved visibility, scale opportunities, quicker project initiation and staff satisfaction and retention.

The attributed impacts of Mission Control were averaged out across the study respondents and include the below topline results:

32% increase in project profit

10% increase in overall revenue

34% improvement in operational and project efficiency

5% increase in billable utilization

6156% ROI

Prior to implementing Mission Control, the businesses interviewed used a range of tools and varying processes within their business to manage resourcing, capture time, costs, and project billing. Mission Control was selected on the basis of:

Being native to Salesforce

The ease of implementation

The ease with which it could be tailored and customized to meet their business requirements

Being competitively priced without compromising features or functionality.

Colin Johnson, Mission Control CEO & Co-Founder, added “Credibility is everything in the SaaS category, consumers have such an array of choice, and it can be difficult to delineate between options on an initial fly-over – having a document that has been independently authored and verified, with factual data and insights from a random and broad cross section of our customers provides trust and transparency. The fact that these customers experienced an ROI of 6,156% shows that not only does it work, but that our customers are thriving”

About Mission Control

Mission Control is a global, online project management and Professional Services Automation (PSA) software system, built natively on the Salesforce Platform. With a suite of first-class features, it equips businesses with all the tools and processes needed to deliver consistently efficient projects across the board. For more information, visit www.aprika.com/mc

To download the report head to https://aprika.com/missioncontrol/business-economic-impact-report/

