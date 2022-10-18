Business Aviation Inflight Broadband Service Plans Enhanced by Inmarsat as Part of Jet ConneX Evolution Programme

Existing service plans upgraded at no cost, first new high-end service plan goes live as part of ground-breaking programme to provide even greater performance and value

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inmarsat is transforming the service plans for its Jet ConneX (JX) inflight broadband solution to provide customers with even greater performance, speeds and value for money.

The updates are being introduced as part of Inmarsat’s ground-breaking JX Evolution programme, which was first unveiled earlier this year and follows an extensive assessment of passenger usage trends. As part of the programme, a number of existing service plans have been upgraded to deliver valuable customer benefits such as increased upload rates at no additional cost. This meets growing demand for high-definition video conferencing on collaborative platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The programme has also resulted in the launch of JX Edge, the first in a new series of advanced, high-end service plans that is now available through Inmarsat’s global network of business aviation distribution partners. JX Edge went live with several customers around the world this month after receiving a highly positive market response and will be followed by additional new service plans in 2023.

Kai Tang, Inmarsat’s Head of Business Aviation, said “As a leading connectivity provider for business aviation, Inmarsat has unique insights into how demand for inflight broadband is transforming, whether for business or leisure. We can therefore develop our solutions ahead of any market shifts and reassure customers that as their needs continue to evolve, so does the connectivity that we provide.

“JX Evolution is a prime example of Inmarsat’s unique build-up approach, which cannot be replicated by others and presents a welcome alternative to the over promising and under delivering of some connectivity providers. The game-changing programme will provide even greater value and performance at a crucial time for business aviation, with flight volumes now higher than before the pandemic.”

Jet ConneX entered commercial service in November 2016 and has been activated on more than 1,250 business jets, offering the same level of reliable, consistent and high-speed broadband that was previously only available on the ground. It has achieved record usage since the pandemic, testament to the fast-growing expectations of passengers when it comes to staying connected and enjoying a digital onboard experience that supports video streaming, live TV, business activities and more.

The service plan updates being introduced as part of JX Evolution will raise the bar even further, allowing passengers to connect more devices and enjoy unchallenged access to the most data-hungry applications simultaneously, without compromising on JX’s proven characteristics of consistency, reliability, resilience and seamless global availability.

JX Evolution leverages Inmarsat’s existing global Ka-band satellite network and the highly successful JetWave terminal by Honeywell. Customers will soon benefit from further performance enhancements with seven more Ka-band satellite payloads entering service over the next four years, increasing the network’s total fleet to 12. This will be supplemented by two upcoming next-generation terminals developed with Inmarsat’s partners Satcom Direct and Orbit respectively, which are compatible with a wide range of business jets, using cutting-edge technology and lightweight designs to optimise performance, reduce costs and simplify the installation and maintenance processes.

JX is the preferred linefit option of all major business jet manufacturers, including Gulfstream, Bombardier and Dassault. Type certificates and supplemental type certificates (STCs) for the service have been received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) across all popular platforms, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket maintenance repair and overhaul service providers (MROs).

ENDS

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land – that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA.

In November 2021, Inmarsat and Viasat announced the planned combination of the two companies, to create a new leader in global communications. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

Contacts

Contact for media:



press@inmarsat.com