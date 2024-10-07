Bureau Veritas enhances its Buildings & Infrastructure solutions through Buildings & Information Modeling digital enablement by acquiring IDP Group

IDP Group to become a new Bureau Veritas Global Technical Center for BIM and Digital Solutions for Buildings & Infrastructure and Energy

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services, today announced the acquisition of IDP Group, a leading independent provider of BIM (Building Information Modeling), Project Management Assistance and Digital Twin services for the public and private sector, with strong positioning in decarbonization and other high-value verticals. This acquisition is aligned with Bureau Veritas LEAP | 28 strategy to expand leadership in B&I, while investing in strategic and promising digital portfolio assets to meet sustainability challenges.









Bureau Veritas contributes to safer, sustainable and resilient buildings and infrastructures, delivering dedicated solutions from feasibility studies to construction and asset operations.

Its global reach and comprehensive assets service portfolio empower clients across the entire construction and value chain. This acquisition will expand Bureau Veritas’ B&I capabilities by enhancing its global end-to-end Buildings & Infrastructure services’ operational capabilities, leveraging innovative BIM expertise, consulting and Digital Twin asset digitalization.

The IDP Group provides its customers with advanced and integrated engineering services and multi-sector technical services for energy and electrification, industry, environment, Buildings & Infrastructure, data centers and telecommunications. Since 1998, the IDP Group has consistently invested in R&D, focusing on Digital Twin technology, decarbonization, and hydrogen initiatives. It delivered revenues of €30.2 million in 2023 and is headquartered in the Barcelona region. Capitalizing on c. 500 highly skilled experts, IDP Group will become a Bureau Veritas Global Technical Center for BIM, project management assistance and Digital Twin services allowing its expertise to scale up worldwide.

“Building on our recent portfolio high grading announced earlier today, we continue our inorganic growth strategy with the acquisition of IDP Group. This marks an important milestone for Bureau Veritas in delivering its LEAP | 28 strategy, expanding our digital services and competences as well as our innovation skills and strengthening our leading position in the B&I market,” said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “IDP Group has provided tangible value to a wide range of clients across various sectors in Spain during the past 26 years, supported by a seasoned management team. Joining forces with Bureau Veritas will help to further scale the company’s capabilities internationally, benefitting our clients globally. I warmly welcome all our new colleagues from IDP Group.”

“The recent collaboration between Bureau Veritas’s and IDP’s teams allowed us to confirm the complementary technical capabilities of Bureau Veritas with our own,” added Enric Blasco, CEO of IDP Group. “This strategic union will not only enhance our service offering to our clients, but also consolidate our position as a global reference in these areas. We at IDP Group are proud and honored to be granted the responsibility of becoming a Bureau Veritas global technical center for BIM, and completing Project management assistance and digital services offerings, while benefiting from professional opportunities and career development for our employees on the scale of an international Group.”

***

About Bureau Veritas



Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.



With a vision to be the preferred partner for its customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.



Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.



Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.



For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IDP Group



IDP is the leading specialist in the provision of engineering services using BIM technology and methodology, with extensive national and international experience in the energy, industrial, logistics, environmental and data centre sectors. Its business model is based on innovation, which has allowed it to apply BIM to the entire life cycle of the asset (design, construction and maintenance), taking advantage of all its benefits in terms of improving design quality and reducing costs and execution times. The company has also developed differential capabilities in Digitalisation to improve the performance of assets through the development of Digital Twins, from construction to operation and maintenance. The company has a nationwide presence with 10 offices and a highly qualified team of 550 employees.



For more information, visit www.idp.es, and follow us on Linkedin.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.



Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Contacts

ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS

Laurent Brunelle

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09



laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com

Colin Verbrugghe

+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80



colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com

Karine Ansart

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 19



karine.ansart@bureauveritas.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Anette Rey

+33 (0)6 69 79 84 88



anette.rey@bureauveritas.com

Martin Bovo

+33 (0) 6 14 46 79 94



martin.bovo@bureauveritas.com