Bumble Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) (“Bumble”) announced today that certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. and its founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), have commenced an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 2, 2023. Additionally, Blackstone intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock.

Bumble is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. Bumble will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Blackstone Securities Partners L.P. is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, prospectus supplement and other documents Bumble has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146, email: prospectus@citi.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866)-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny-email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.

