Bullhorn Acquires Able to Deliver an Incredible Talent Experience For the Modern Worker

Investment will help global staffing agencies scale their business and accelerate time-to-revenue by streamlining the candidate onboarding process

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bullhorn®, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their businesses, today announced that it has acquired Able, a longstanding Bullhorn Marketplace partner and the provider of market-leading candidate engagement and onboarding solutions. This acquisition is the latest major investment by Bullhorn in helping staffing agencies around the world to transform their businesses in an era of continued digitization. The combination of Able’s candidate engagement and onboarding solutions with Bullhorn enables agencies to efficiently meet complex onboarding requirements, reduce candidate drop-out, and get candidates on assignment faster, all while delivering an incredible candidate onboarding experience.

The labor market is experiencing a shortage and trends including the ‘great resignation’ on the back of the global pandemic have created the perfect talent storm. In fact for 2022, Talent attraction has been identified as the top challenge for staffing firms in Bullhorn’s recent Global Recruitment Insights and Data (GRID) report. Compounding this challenge, the expectations of the modern worker have changed. These digital natives want flexibility, expect to interact on their terms, and look for a high-touch, high-tech experience in everything they do, and their expectations of Staffing Firms have shifted. Over 90% of talent surveyed in the annual GRID survey wished that the process of finding jobs was easier; 93% of freelance workers indicated the experience of working with online platforms is easier; and, over 50% had given up on a job as the process took too long. Ultimately, the staffing firms that will win in this new world of work are those who prioritize and have invested in developing and maintaining a future-focused candidate experience.

Able is trusted by some of the largest staffing agencies in the world to streamline complex hiring workflows and compliance challenges. Able solutions are uniquely designed to simplify, improve, and automate the candidate journey as well as enabling recruiters to configure and automate entire onboarding workflows to the specific needs of each job while ensuring that data flows seamlessly between the systems that recruiters use the most. Able forms management capabilities allows agencies to seamlessly meet government, client, and agency compliance standards. By streamlining the onboarding process, Able clients maximize efficiency and onboard candidates significantly faster, all while freeing up time for recruiters. Additionally, Able offerings are purpose-built for staffing agencies using the Bullhorn platform.

“We’re excited to continue to enhance our capabilities in delivering an incredible candidate experience with the acquisition of Able,” said Matt Fischer, president and COO of Bullhorn. “The product is tightly integrated with Bullhorn, and we have close to 100 joint customers. Already, we’re improving the way we put the world to work everyday through a better talent experience, and we will further this investment with the addition of both Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able, and Dustin Brewer, Chief Product Officer, who will join our leadership team focused specifically on this mission.”

“Since the very beginning, we have pioneered the way in making sure that every employee has a seamless experience starting a new job. We’re thrilled to be joining the Bullhorn team with whom we’ve worked for many years, have shared values in delivering an excellent customer experience and see enormous opportunity for growth globally,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “As companies face increased demand from the strong job market, our joint solution will help our customers deliver a more scalable onboarding experience, improving fill rates and increasing talent loyalty.”

About Able

Able allows recruiters to simplify and automate the onboarding processes that prevent new employees from getting to work, from the most straightforward to the diabolically complex, so they can do what they were hired to do sooner. We believe that no matter who someone is, what job they do, whether they’re temporary or permanent, every employee can and should be able to have a great first day.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,300 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.

