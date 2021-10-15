Bulgaria Data Centre Market Landscape 2021 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Bulgaria: Data Centre Landscape – 2021 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Bulgaria.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Bulgaria.

About Bulgaria

The Bulgaria Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025 report forecasts that the Bulgarian Data Centre market will have close to 20,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space as of the end of June 2021.

The report is based on an analysis of some twenty (20) Data Centre facilities with the two largest being Telepoint and SDC Data Centers.

Despite investment by Equinix, most of the facilities are provided by local providers. New facilities are being built out on an incremental basis by the Bulgarian Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology – DCP Bulgaria Data Centre Landscape

Bulgaria Data Centre Summary

A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Bulgaria

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities

The key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider Profiles

A Bulgarian Data Centre space forecast – 2021 to 2025 in m2 per annum

A Bulgarian Data Centre power forecast – 2021 to 2025 in MW per annum

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Bulgaria

A Bulgarian Data Centre Pricing forecast – in Euro per month – from 2021 to 2025 – per annum

A Bulgarian Data Centre Revenue forecast in millions of Euro – from 2021 to 2025 – per annum

A Bulgarian Public Cloud Revenue forecast in millions of Euro – from 2021 to 2025 – per annum

The key trends for the Bulgarian Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Equinix

Evolink

SDC

Telepoint

Vivacom

