Home Business Wire Bulgaria Data Centre Market Landscape 2021 to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire

Bulgaria Data Centre Market Landscape 2021 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Bulgaria: Data Centre Landscape – 2021 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Bulgaria.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Bulgaria.

About Bulgaria

The Bulgaria Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025 report forecasts that the Bulgarian Data Centre market will have close to 20,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space as of the end of June 2021.

The report is based on an analysis of some twenty (20) Data Centre facilities with the two largest being Telepoint and SDC Data Centers.

Despite investment by Equinix, most of the facilities are provided by local providers. New facilities are being built out on an incremental basis by the Bulgarian Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology – DCP Bulgaria Data Centre Landscape
  • Bulgaria Data Centre Summary
  • A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Bulgaria
  • The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities
  • The key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • A Bulgarian Data Centre space forecast – 2021 to 2025 in m2 per annum
  • A Bulgarian Data Centre power forecast – 2021 to 2025 in MW per annum
  • Data Centre power in Euro per kWH
  • The key Data Centre Clusters in Bulgaria
  • A Bulgarian Data Centre Pricing forecast – in Euro per month – from 2021 to 2025 – per annum
  • A Bulgarian Data Centre Revenue forecast in millions of Euro – from 2021 to 2025 – per annum
  • A Bulgarian Public Cloud Revenue forecast in millions of Euro – from 2021 to 2025 – per annum
  • The key trends for the Bulgarian Data Centre market
  • Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Equinix
  • Evolink
  • SDC
  • Telepoint
  • Vivacom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4sncr

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Sensyne Health and OMNY Health Sign Teaming Agreement to Support Breakthrough Research Through the Power of Real World Data and AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sensyne and OMNY will collaborate to develop new proposals to life sciences companies and healthcare providers to use real...
Continua a leggere

Boston Metal Wins S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners announced in London, UK BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Metal won the New Technology for the Metals and Mining Industry award at...
Continua a leggere

Surge Components, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Delivers Significant Growth in Q3 Sales, up 22.7% Over Prior Year Period Strong Sales Growth Drives Year-Over-Year Q3 Gross...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sensyne Health and OMNY Health Sign Teaming Agreement to Support Breakthrough Research Through the...

Business Wire