Built Technologies Welcomes Four New Sales and Marketing Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built Technologies (Built), the fastest growing construction finance platform in the U.S., today announced the additions of Amrit Gill, Kristi Brown, Ed Rogers and Jesse DeMund to its leadership team. Collectively, they bring over 80 years of experience in sales and marketing to Built, where they will drive customer and revenue growth.

Amrit Gill joins Built as the Global Head of Partnerships, with more than 10 years of expertise in strategic sales and relationship management in technology and financial services. Prior to joining Built, Amrit served as Vice President, Head of Partnerships at Trepp, where she helped to expand the company’s extensive partner network. She also spent eleven years at BlackRock where she led business development for a variety of institutional financial products. Amrit will be based out of Built’s New York City office where she will focus on expanding business opportunities through strategic partner collaborations.

As Built’s Vice President of Marketing, Kristi Brown brings over 20 years of experience developing and executing strategic initiatives while driving aggressive demand generation programs to move the business forward. She joins the Built team from Vonage, where she served as Senior Director of Marketing. In her new role at Built, Kristi will focus on brand strategy, customer experiences and accelerating growth by showcasing the efficiencies and value Built’s technology delivers to the world of construction finance by increasing the speed at which money moves throughout the entire ecosystem.

Ed Rogers has over 25 years of experience in residential construction and renovation lending, joining the Built team as Manager of Consumer Solutions. In this role, Ed will work closely with lender clients as well as sales, product and engineering teams to ensure Built’s products and service delivery add value throughout all new residential construction and renovation lending processes. Previously, Ed served as Vice President of Agency Construction and Renovation Financing at Caliber Home Loans Incorporated, where he contributed to the implementation of Built’s Construction Loan Administration platform, which Caliber has utilized since 2018.

Joining the Built team as Vice President of Sales, Jesse DeMund will focus on accelerating the company’s rapidly growing Built for Construction channel, by providing account management and payment possibilities to contractors within the construction space to speed payments with their subcontractors, vendors, and suppliers. Bringing over 18 years of experience in building and leading sales teams, Jesse most recently served as Area Vice President of Sales throughout North America at LogMeIn where he was responsible for the growth and retention of more than 18,000 SMB and mid-market customers.

“These passionate and experienced sales and marketing leaders add additional depth and breadth to our leadership team,” said Jamie Ikerd, COO of Built. “We are in a unique position to rewrite the construction finance ecosystem, and the additions of Amrit, Kristi, Ed and Jesse to our team of experts will help us reach and add value to more construction stakeholders than ever before and ultimately change the way the world gets built.”

Since launching in 2015, Built’s platform has been used to manage the financing of over $146 billion in construction value, spanning more than 200,000 commercial, homebuilder, land development, and consumer residential projects. In October 2021, the company announced $125 million in Series D funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion, which will be used to continue growing their team and suite of solutions.

About Built

Built is the leading provider of construction finance technology. Built connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, property developers, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and other critical industry vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction ecosystem. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the construction financing process in real-time, the Built platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Built is used by more than 160 of the leading U.S. & Canadian construction lenders and thousands of developers and contractors. For more information, visit www.getbuilt.com.

