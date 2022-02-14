Built In NYC Selects Virtual Reality Pioneer TRANSFR as a Top NYC Startup to Watch

TRANSFR is pioneering a new approach to skills training by using technology to create the ultimate classroom to career pathway for all

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TRANSFR, an immersive learning startup pioneering the application of virtual reality to simulate on-the-job training, today announced that it has been recognized by Built In NYC as a member of its selective “22 Startups to Watch” list. The award program, now in its tenth year, honors some of the fastest-growing New York City-based startups poised to make a major impact.

“Emerging technologies like virtual and augmented reality that connect 3D experiences with the physical world have the power not just to engage and entertain, but actually deliver powerful educational experiences, that can prepare learners for entirely new career paths they may not ever have considered,” said Bharani Rajakumar, CEO and founder of TRANSFR. “This recognition is reflective of the rapid growth in immersive technology as a platform for career education and training—and our mission of building a classroom-to-career pipeline that will empower more learners and workers to achieve their potential in high growth industries.”

Founded in 2017, TRANSFR is pioneering the use of virtual and augmented reality simulations for hands-on skills training in some of the country’s fastest growing jobs and industries—including, aviation, manufacturing, diesel technology and construction. Delivered in concert with employers, colleges and workforce organizations, TRANSFR’s simulations enable the learner to feel as though they are embedded in the actual worksite and physical environments built to look just like a real work environment such as a shopfloor or commercial kitchen. TRANSFR’s immersive training simulations enable trainees to see a 360-degree panoramic view in all directions using Oculus Quest for Business headsets.

A growing number of major employers and Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and construction now use the company’s simulations as a platform for on-boarding, on-the-job training, and workplace safety compliance.

More than 10,000 workers, job-seekers and students have already accessed the company’s Virtual Training facility, which simulates the hands-on training that can help individuals train for jobs and explore careers in the region’s fastest-growing fields. By structuring unique public-private partnerships between education, workforce, and employers, TRANSFR has also launched career exploration simulations to help students and early career professionals to learn about the fundamentals of career paths that can offer higher wages and long-term economic security.

As of February 2022, TRANSFR has secured more than 150 enterprise and education partnerships with statewide government agencies, community and technical colleges, workforce development organizations, and Fortune 500 companies. In less than two years, the company has grown from serving customers in only one state to working with non-profit, public sector, and enterprise partners in more than 28 states. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has experienced a 700% growth in new bookings and secured a $12M Series A funding round in November 2020.

The company’s current partners include a fast-growing network of state governments, community and technical colleges like Wallace State Community College, workforce development agencies like the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, and employers like Mazda Toyota Manufacturing who are all using this new approach to education and workforce development.

For more information on career opportunities with TRANSFR, visit jobs.lever.co/transfrvr.

About TRANSFR:

TRANSFR is creating a classroom-to-careers pipeline to train the next generation of workers for well-paying jobs across every industry via immersive hands-on training programs that develop critical skills for employment in well-paying, in-demand jobs.

As an economic development platform, we work together with community organizations, workforce development groups, educational institutions, and industry leaders, to help build better futures for workers, employers, and the communities that they call home. For more information, visit transfrvr.com.

