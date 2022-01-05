Built In Honors Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Zayo Ranks 55th on Built In’s Colorado’s 100 Best Large Companies to Work

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced it was honored in Built In’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Zayo ranked 55th on Colorado’s 100 Best Large Companies to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors employers with remote-first workforces, as well as those employing people in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Built In as a Best Place to Work for the positive environment we offer our over 3,000 Zayoites every day,” said Julie Tschida Brown, Chief People and Culture Officer at Zayo. “Being included in this list of great companies is a testament to the work we’ve put forth in building a dynamic, diverse and inclusive culture that empowers our team members to do their best work while having fun.”

The Zayo Group culture embodies a high-performance growth mindset. Our culture and values are foundational in everything we do, promoting a workplace where employees have confidence in leadership, collaborate and trust each other, and make a meaningful contribution to the business. Zayo employees maintain active dialogue with leadership through regular cross-functional small group discussions with executives, as well as ongoing bi-directional communication vehicles.

Unique opportunities for Zayo Group include exciting and meaningful work, which combined with our career framework, provides employees opportunities to develop and grow their careers. Zayoites get to work with exceptionally talented colleagues in a highly collaborative environment. We foster employee well-being, diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) and community, which are supported by our hybrid work environment, Employee Resource Groups, paid Volunteer Time Off, and excellent benefits, including mental well-being benefits.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

For more information on Zayo Group and how to join the team, please visit zayo.com/careers.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

Contacts

Patrick Murphy



BLASTmedia for Zayo Group



317.806.1900 ext. 102



zayogroup@blastmedia.com