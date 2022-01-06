Built In Honors UJET in 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Leader in Smart-Era Customer Experience Recognized as Best Midsize Company to Work for in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, announced today that it has been recognized by Built In as a Best Midsize Company to Work for in the Bay Area.

“Our people are central to everything we do at UJET. Our rapid growth and success is a testament of the team’s commitment to our mission of transforming the customer experience,” said Anand Janefalkar, founder and CEO of ujet.cx. “Today we celebrate our dedicated employees and promise to always prioritize their wellbeing, inclusion and success. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Built In and look forward to another year of being a people-first company as we rapidly grow our team.”

UJET was rated algorithmically based on its compensation, benefits and culture and recognized for creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that supports and empowers employees. Built In also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, employee development programs and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Today UJET has over 200 employees, doubling its workforce since November 2020. Its agent-enabling contact center technology unifies customer journey data and eliminates channel-switching friction to help brands predict intent, make dynamic routing decisions, and provide essential contextualization for each customer interaction.

To learn more about ujet.cx please visit https://ujet.cx/

ABOUT UJET:

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

