Built In Honors Smartrr in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Smartrr Secures a Position on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In today announced that Smartrr was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Smartrr earned a place in the U.S. Best Startups to Work For and the New York City Best Startups to Work For list.

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“I am thrilled Smartrr has been recognized by Built In as a top workplace in 2023. I truly believe good people build good products. At Smartrr, we pride ourselves on creating a work environment that attracts talented, kind and hard-working individuals. Our team is passionate and committed to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, and it is an honor to see our values recognized by Built In,” says Gabriella Tegen, CEO & Founder of Smartrr. “We will continue to strive for excellence and make Smartrr a place where our team can reach their full potential and deliver the best results for our clients and their customers.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT SMARTRR

Smartrr is the leading next generation subscription app for DTC Shopify brands. Built with the end consumer in mind, Smartrr increases LTV and brand affinity with a variety of out of the box subscription models, a beautifully branded subscriber account experience inclusive of flexible subscription management options and features inclusive of loyalty rewards, referrals, member-only benefits and more. Join the likes of high-growth brands such as Starface, Bloom, The Earthling, Slate Milk, Neuro and Jolie who have seen an average of 5X more sales over the lifetime of a subscriber.

