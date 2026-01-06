Built In Honors Origami Risk in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places to Work Awards

Leading Technology Firm Earns Multiple Placements on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestPlacestoWork--Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

This year, Origami Risk was honored in several lists, including: “Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago,” “Best Places to Work in Dallas,” “Best Places to Work in Atlanta,” “Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado,” “Best Places to Work in Colorado,” and “Best Places to Work in Chicago.” The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

Over the years, Origami Risk has earned more than 50 honors for workplace culture, product innovation and client service. Many of the firm’s U.S. offices have repeatedly been recognized with Built In’s annual awards. The continued recognition reflects Origami Risk’s strong commitment to hire and retain top talent in technology, insurance, and risk management, and to provide colleagues with a collaborative culture and the support they need to deliver the highest level of service to clients.

“At Origami Risk, everything starts with our people,” said Nikki Facchini, Chief People Officer at Origami Risk. “When you have a team that’s engaged and supported, great things happen—for our colleagues and for our clients. That’s how we’ve built lasting trust and delivered consistently over time. As we expand across the U.S. and internationally, we’re focused on staying close to our clients’ toughest challenges and giving them the tools to adapt and thrive in a changing world.”

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk, and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimizes workflows for better data, better insights, and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery — helping the experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organizations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com.

