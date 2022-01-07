Built In Honors Instabase in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Instabase Earns Four Placements on Built In’s New York City and San Francisco Lists

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In announced that Instabase was honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Instabase earned a place on the SF Best Midsize Companies to Work for, NYC Best Midsize Companies to Work for, SF Best Paying Companies and NYC Best Paying Companies lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“ Instabase is honored to be recognized for our work in developing and maintaining an environment that allows our employees to do meaningful work and tackle our customers’ toughest business challenges,” says Instabase CEO Anant Bhardwaj. “ We look forward to continuing to build our strong and dedicated team, and nurturing a company culture that persists throughout our growth in the coming years.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“ It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “ This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT INSTABASE

Instabase Inc. is a horizontal application platform that provides a suite of intelligent building blocks to enable any organization to automate end-to-end business processes and workflows. The world’s largest banks and insurance companies utilize Instabase to build applications to automate their most complex processes such as mortgage and claims processing and client onboarding. The business is backed by leading investors, such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit instabase.com or follow Instabase on Twitter @InstabaseInc.

