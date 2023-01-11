Built In Honors Immuta in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Immuta Earns Four Placements Across Boston and Washington, DC on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In today announced that Immuta, the leader in data access and security, was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Immuta earned four placements on Built In’s lists for:

“ We’re thrilled to be recognized for the culture and benefits we offer here at Immuta, such as our outstanding health care offerings and our employee-led ‘lunch and learns.’ This is especially meaningful as we continue to navigate the future of work and what that looks like for our employees,” said Immuta CEO Matthew Carroll. “ At Immuta, we are dedicated to our values of being mission focused, humble intellects, personally responsible, team players, and helpful and gritty – all of which make Immuta a great place to work. I’m proud of our team’s continued strength and commitment to our employees. It’s an honor being in the company of other leaders in these key markets.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using companies’ compensation and benefits data. To reflect the most frequently searched benefits on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“ It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “ These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT IMMUTA

Immuta is the market leader in data access and security, providing data teams with one universal data security platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations worldwide trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.

Contacts

Tucker Hallowell, Immuta@inkhouse.com