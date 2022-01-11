Built In Honors CB Insights in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

CB Insights Earns 74th Place on Built In’s 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work for in NYC 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In today announced that CB Insights was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, CB Insights earned 74th place on 100 Midsize Companies to Work for in NYC 2022. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“ We’re thrilled to be honored by Built In. We’ve aggressively gone from being a mostly NYC team to a global one, and as we’ve scaled, it’s been remarkable to see the density of talent at CB Insights continue to go up. Candidly, it’s abnormal and amazing,” stated Anand Sanwal, co-founder and CEO of CB Insights. “ This is a freakishly relentless and ambitious team, and I’m excited to see us build a category defining beast of a company.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“ It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “ This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT CB INSIGHTS

CB Insights fuses machine learning, algorithms, data, and visualizations together to help large enterprises ask, answer and articulate compelling answers to difficult questions – about growth, about competition, and about the markets and technologies of the future. Our machine learning technology mines vast numbers of unstructured documents such as patents, earnings calls, news articles, company websites, regulatory filings, social media, and more to derive insights into the future of the global economy and to ultimately become the intermediary between buyers and sellers.

Clients include Cisco, Salesforce, Castrol, Gartner, as well as top-tier VCs including, NEA, Upfront Ventures, RRE, and FirstMark Capital.

Our headquarter is located in the heart of NYC; however, our team expands into many locations and we’re growing fast across the globe! Check out our CB Insights Jobs page to join the team!

Contacts

Michal Kaplan-Nadel



Moxie Communications Group



cbinsights@moxiegrouppr.com