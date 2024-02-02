BuildWithin Continues to Expand Modern Apprenticeships in High-Demand Industries with Four New Employers Approved in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuildWithin, a leading apprenticeship technology and services provider, proudly announced the D.C. Apprenticeship Council’s approval of Compass Pro Bono, Destination DC, Predict Health, and United Fray as apprenticeship sponsors in the District of Columbia.





These four companies join a growing list of employers BuildWithin has helped to launch apprenticeships as a method to address talent shortages and skills gaps. This development signals a new era of opportunity and innovation in the capital region’s approach to cultivating talent through modern apprenticeships.

Pete Kirschner, Executive Director for the DC Apprenticeship Innovation Hub at BuildWithin, expressed his excitement about this week’s development: “The approval of these four new apprenticeship programs highlights the forward-thinking of Compass Pro Bono, Destination DC, Predict Health, and United Fray. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovative talent development strategies. Apprenticeships represent a transformative approach to building a skilled workforce, and we’re thrilled to see these leaders pave the way for the future.”

With the expansion of these four employers, BuildWithin introduces registered apprenticeship opportunities for local talent in high-growth professional roles, including business development, digital marketing and office operations. The utilization of the apprenticeship program allows for a formal program to train new workers and creates a pipeline for career development for employers.

Elliott L. Ferguson, II, President and CEO at Destination DC, shared his enthusiasm about launching Destination DC’s registered apprenticeship program: “As the destination marketing organization for Washington, D.C., we focus on economic development through tourism. But one of the areas I’m most passionate about is introducing students and young professionals to the wide variety of careers available in our industry, at every level. The registered apprenticeship program with BuildWithin and the DC Department of Employment Services provides an opportunity to take our long-standing career development program to the next level through professional structured on-the-job training.”

With these new additions, BuildWithin has facilitated the approval process for a wide variety of industries, including information technology, healthcare, education, and business administration. The four employers approved by The D.C. Apprenticeship Council, join a distinguished list of previously approved organizations, including George Washington University, Metropolitan Engineering, and The Northern Virginia Technology Council.

For more information about BuildWithin and its apprenticeship programs, please visit ApprenticeshipHubs.com.

About BuildWithin:

BuildWithin stands at the forefront of transforming on-the-job training by combining cutting-edge technology and premium services to empower organizations and governments worldwide. With over a decade of experience in the tech sector apprenticeships, our team is dedicated to pioneering skills-driven innovation, offering configurable solutions for employee growth and skill development. As a strategic partner, we are committed to shaping a skilled, diverse, and adaptable workforce, ready to face the challenges of a dynamic economic landscape. Learn more at BuildWithin.com.

Contacts

Philip Minard



(708)574-4075



Philip@BuildWithin.com