BuildingReports® Announces Spanish-Language Functionality for Leading Mobile Inspection and Web-Based Reporting Technology

To support growth and demand in Latin America, BuildingReports has invested in new staff and a Spanish-language version of its fire and life safety compliance inspection and reporting solutions.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuildingReports, the Atlanta-headquartered leading provider of mobile and web-based technology solutions for the fire and life safety industry, has grown its Latin American presence. The company already has thousands of regional users that have performed hundreds of thousands of commercial and industrial fire alarm, fire sprinkler, fire suppression, life safety and security inspections, despite, until now, only having English and French-Canadian versions of its mobile applications and online reporting solution.

The organization has also invested in additional staff to drive sales and current user growth. Paul Gutiérrez, Gerente de Ventas de Latinoamérica, will be leading the expansion. “We are very excited to add this functionality for our loyal service members, but also about the new opportunities it creates,” explains Gutierrez. “Countries in the region are becoming more aggressive in their fire prevention and protection efforts, to both protect citizens and attract more interest in international development.”

“BuildingReports’ success has been built on trust, a critical foundation when your business is protecting lives and property,” says BuildingReports president and chief technology officer, Jason Kronz. “We understand how important relationships are to our Latin American Members, and we are committed to forging similar relationships with new partners who require a Spanish-language version for employees and customers.”

BuildingReports was founded in 2000, and its flagship mobile application suite, ScanSeries®, allows inspection, testing and maintenance companies to conduct verifiable inspections using a device barcoding and scanning process. The suite includes the following:

FireScan® allows for data collection during fire inspections for control equipment, auxiliary functions, initiating devices, monitoring equipment and notification appliances.

allows for data collection during fire inspections for control equipment, auxiliary functions, initiating devices, monitoring equipment and notification appliances. HVACScan® enables heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technicians to provide detailed service logs and documentation for electrical and mechanical components.

enables heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technicians to provide detailed service logs and documentation for electrical and mechanical components. SafetyScan® enables inspectors to create detailed inspection reports for portable fire extinguishers, lighting, personal protective and safety equipment in any facility.

enables inspectors to create detailed inspection reports for portable fire extinguishers, lighting, personal protective and safety equipment in any facility. SecurityScan® allows inspectors to collect inspection data for burglar and security systems, access control, CCTV and nurse call stations.

allows inspectors to collect inspection data for burglar and security systems, access control, CCTV and nurse call stations. SprinklerScan® enables inspectors to easily test and inspect sprinkler systems and water-based fire protection systems in any environment.

enables inspectors to easily test and inspect sprinkler systems and water-based fire protection systems in any environment. SuppressionScan® lets inspectors scan and record detailed data for the most critical hazards in any building, including data for clean agent, gas detection and kitchen hood systems.

For more information on BuildingReports, ScanSeries or SafetyScan, please contact pgutierrez@buildingreports.com or visit la.buildingreports.com.

About BuildingReports

Building safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports’ mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to quickly gather data on fire and life safety devices to ensure they are working properly and meet code requirements, and to identify actions needed to meet compliance through easily verifiable inspection reports. With more than 16 billion square feet of floor space inspected in more than 1 million buildings to date, BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting. Learn more at www.buildingreports.com.

