Building Engines’ Chief Sales Officer Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BostonCRE–Colleen Honan, chief sales officer of Building Engines, was presented with the Gold Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year in Sales category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Honan was recognized for her achievements at Building Engines, leading the sales team to exponential sales and margin growth via a focus on innovative leadership and strong process. She continues to deliver high levels of customer satisfaction and retention, in addition to delivering new business and customer growth.

“In the two years Colleen has served as CSO at Building Engines, she has helped drive continuous company growth through sales to new and existing customers as we have continued to bring our leading building operations software platform to the commercial real estate market,” said Tim Curran, executive managing director, Building Engines, a JLL company. “We’re so proud of Colleen’s accomplishments and to see her named as the Woman of the Year in Sales.”

“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Additional details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Building Engines



Building Engines, a JLL company, improves net operating income across the world’s most successful commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios. Our customers increase revenue, deliver the best occupant experience and reduce operating costs with Prism – the industry’s most innovative and powerful building operations platform. Today, more than 1,000 customers rely on Building Engines to manage critical operational needs across more than three billion square feet and 35,000 properties worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.buildingengines.com.

About The Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

