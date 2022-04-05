Build Multimedia Applications Simply and Quickly Using Mikromedia Smart Display Development Boards from MIKROE

Over 100 displays in industry’s largest portfolio include touchscreen, sound IC and connectivity and feature options

BELGRADE, Serbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, is unveiling a portfolio of over 100 smart display development boards that enable multimedia applications to be built simply and quickly. The company’s mikromedia product range represents industry’s largest portfolio of smart displays and includes a wide range of sizes, styles and touchscreen options.

Mikromedia TFT LCDs are offered from 2.8in diagonal (mikromedia 3 types) to 7in diagonal (mikromedia 7), with or without bezels, to suit a wide variety of microcontrollers including Microchip PIC, STMicro STM32, TI TIVA and NXP Kinetis. Devices include capacitve touchscreen functionality and DSP-powered, embedded sound CODEC IC, delivering a complete solution for the rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications.

However, mikromedia displays are not limited to multimedia-based applications only. USB connection, digital motion sensing, battery-charging capability and the inclusion of an SD card-reader broadens the wide range of applications that are supported. Standardized pin headers expose available MCU pins to the user, adding another layer of application flexibility, and by using MIKROE’s mikromedia shield products, connectivity can be further expanded using mikroBUS™ sockets, additional connectors, peripherals, and more.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE: “Mikromedia smart displays can be implemented directly into any project, with no additional hardware modifications required. For many applications, the addition of a stylish enclosure will turn a mikromedia development board into a fully functional, high-performance, feature-rich device. A choice of powerful MCU platforms provide suﬃcient processing power for the most demanding tasks, ensuring ﬂuid graphical performance and glitch-free audio reproduction.”

MIKROE releases a new product every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices Renesas and Toshiba now include the company’s mikroBUS add-on-board standard socket on their development boards. For more information about MIKROE’s full range of over 100 mikromedia smart displays, visit https://www.mikroe.com/mikromedia.

About MikroElektronika

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000 Click Boards – ten times more than competitors – and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

