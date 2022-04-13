BUCKETS Teams with The Volume for Comprehensive NBA Playoffs Coverage

The Volume’s “Jenkins & Jonez” Join the Hosts of BUCKETS’ “Outta Pocket” for Limited-run Crossover Series

“Jenkins & Jonez are Outta Pocket” Launches This Week on BUCKETS

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wave Sports + Entertainment, one of the fastest-growing sports and entertainment companies with more than 110 million followers globally, has teamed with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume podcast network to provide fans with comprehensive coverage throughout the NBA playoffs, starting on April 14 and running through the NBA Finals.





As part of the partnership, WSE is bringing the hosts of The Volume’s “The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast,” including LaJethro Jenkins, Dragonfly Jonez, and Mike Guardabascio, to its flagship basketball brand BUCKETS. The trio will join forces with “Outta Pocket” hosts Josiah Johnson (aka “King of NBA Twitter”) and Zach Schwartz for “Jenkins & Jonez are Outta Pocket,” a limited-run crossover show that brings together some of the most popular voices covering hoops today.

The coverage will take place on Twitter Spaces during halftime of games, with live reaction shows on BUCKETS’ YouTube Channel following games. The shows will be repurposed as podcasts available on The Volume, with clips from the shows distributed across both Buckets and Volume social channels.

In addition to new crossover episodes, which will drop around key moments throughout the postseason, regular episodes of “Outta Pocket” will drop four times weekly, up from the usual two.

“The BUCKETS community wants unapologetic voices that speak to the cultural side of the game, and this partnership brings the best voices from the hoops community together to talk shop throughout the NBA postseason,” said Robert Rodriguez, Vice President, Content & Programming, WSE. “Our partnership with The Volume brings together two deeply passionate basketball communities, and we are thrilled to see all this talent on one set.”

“This idea was born from the wild crossover episodes we’ve seen on TV in years past. The Jetsons and The Flintstones, Family Matters and Full House, The X-Files and Cops…’Jenkins & Jonez are Outta Pocket’ will be the latest and greatest,” said Logan Swaim, Head of Content for The Volume. “Both shows feature the best NBA personalities on the internet – so why not put them all in one room and maximize the audience.”

Joining the “Outta Pocket” crew covering playoffs will be the full roster of BUCKETS’ on-air talent – including Jordan Ligons, Mariah Rose, and Sean Yoo – who will host live pre- and post-game shows, pre-game coverage on Twitter Spaces, live post-game reaction shows on YouTube, interviews with special guests, and more. New and exclusive cuts and clips from BUCKETS’ coverage will also be available on “The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast” during the postseason.

Fans can tune into BUCKETS’ YouTube channel for comprehensive postseason coverage, including “Jenkins & Jonez are Outta Pocket.” For more non-stop playoff content, fans can catch “best of” highlights across BUCKETS’ Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Founded in 2017, Wave Sports + Entertainment is a world class sports and entertainment company serving modern day fans via content, products, and experiences. We obsess over sports, from the mainstream to more, bringing superfans the coverage, culture, commentary, and community they crave. With over 110 million highly-engaged global followers and a reach of over 500 million sports fans monthly, we’ve tapped into something incredibly powerful in record time.

Digital platforms love us. We are a top sports partner to Snap, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. We’ve earned bragging rights by creating some of the most popular sports media brands available on digital platforms today, including BUCKETS, FTBL, GYM HEROES, HAYMAKERS, and JUKES. No matter the sport, we’ve got fans covered with highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, off-field culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.

About The Volume

The Volume was launched in January 2021 by Colin Cowherd in association with iHeartRadio. FanDuel serves as the presenting sponsor of all Volume podcasts. The Volume is a sports-focused media company featuring: The Colin Cowherd Podcast, The Draymond Green Show, The Bryce Young Podcast, The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast, Sports Gambling w/ Moneyline Monaco, The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Boxing with Chris Mannix, Inside the Garage, Liv Moods, The Favorites Sports Betting Podcast, 3 And Out with John Middlekauff, Lakers Tonight with Jason Timpf, and Voch Lombardi Live. For more information visit www.thevolume.com.

