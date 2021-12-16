bttn Adds Former McKesson Medical CEO Steve Nielsen to Advisory Board

Mr. Nielsen Brings Decades of C-Level Healthcare and Medical Supply Expertise from McKesson Medical, LABSCO, and Activus

Mr. Nielsen brings a proven track record of success in devising innovative programs to build and grow healthcare companies. Throughout his illustrious career, he has served as CEO for McKesson Medical, Activus Medical, and LABSCO. He has experience managing multiple billion-dollar healthcare and medical supply business units, has brokered successful mergers and acquisitions, and served as a board member to Golden State Medical Supply, Concordance Healthcare, Core Scientific Creations, and TopRx.

He has been an advisor to a wide range of healthcare companies across the spectrum, including medical/surgical products distribution, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

Regarding his decision to join the bttn advisory board, Mr. Nielsen remarked, “I am impressed with the approach bttn is taking to address the many shortcomings in the current medical supply acquisition market. They combine knowledge of commerce, technology, and healthcare in a solution that serves a huge addressable market. I am confident that my decades of healthcare industry knowledge will benefit the solid and rapidly growing foundation JT and Jack have built.”

Mr. Nielsen will serve a two-year term. He joins bttn’s other highly accomplished advisors, including Mr. Amol Deshpande, CEO and founder of Farmers Business Network and Divergent Investments, and Mr. Brendan Fallis, Founder of Leawood Capital.

“We are thrilled to add Steve to the advisory board. His experience, network, and comprehensive knowledge of many facets of the healthcare industry will help bttn achieve its goals. We are disrupting the current broken medical supply market and building a future for practitioners who have been left behind,” said JT Garwood, CEO and Co-Founder of bttn.

