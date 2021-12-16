Home Business Wire bttn Adds Former McKesson Medical CEO Steve Nielsen to Advisory Board
Business Wire

bttn Adds Former McKesson Medical CEO Steve Nielsen to Advisory Board

di Business Wire

Mr. Nielsen Brings Decades of C-Level Healthcare and Medical Supply Expertise from McKesson Medical, LABSCO, and Activus

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommercebttn, a health-tech startup building the future of medical supply, today announced the addition of Steve Nielsen, a healthcare industry veteran and former CEO of McKesson Medical and LABSCO, to its advisory board.

Mr. Nielsen brings a proven track record of success in devising innovative programs to build and grow healthcare companies. Throughout his illustrious career, he has served as CEO for McKesson Medical, Activus Medical, and LABSCO. He has experience managing multiple billion-dollar healthcare and medical supply business units, has brokered successful mergers and acquisitions, and served as a board member to Golden State Medical Supply, Concordance Healthcare, Core Scientific Creations, and TopRx.

He has been an advisor to a wide range of healthcare companies across the spectrum, including medical/surgical products distribution, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

Regarding his decision to join the bttn advisory board, Mr. Nielsen remarked, “I am impressed with the approach bttn is taking to address the many shortcomings in the current medical supply acquisition market. They combine knowledge of commerce, technology, and healthcare in a solution that serves a huge addressable market. I am confident that my decades of healthcare industry knowledge will benefit the solid and rapidly growing foundation JT and Jack have built.”

Mr. Nielsen will serve a two-year term. He joins bttn’s other highly accomplished advisors, including Mr. Amol Deshpande, CEO and founder of Farmers Business Network and Divergent Investments, and Mr. Brendan Fallis, Founder of Leawood Capital.

“We are thrilled to add Steve to the advisory board. His experience, network, and comprehensive knowledge of many facets of the healthcare industry will help bttn achieve its goals. We are disrupting the current broken medical supply market and building a future for practitioners who have been left behind,” said JT Garwood, CEO and Co-Founder of bttn.

About bttn

bttn is building the future of medical supply with an easy-to-use e-commerce solution that supports customers of all sizes. bttn saves customers money on their medical supply bill while delivering faster than typical medical supply channels. Choose bttn to automate your medical supply today. bttn is headquartered in Seattle, WA, and growing rapidly.

Contacts

Shannon Roarke

503-750-3290

shannon.roarke@bttnusa.com

Articoli correlati

Vested Acquires Red Lab Technologies to Improve Digital Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vested, an award-winning global integrated financial services communications firm, is today announcing that it has acquired Red...
Continua a leggere

Zonos’ New Classify Tools Anticipate 2022 Harmonized System Change Disruptions

Business Wire Business Wire -
As new Harmonized System code compliance at customs looms, Zonos Classify keeps cross-border commerce up to date, accurate, and...
Continua a leggere

A Letter from Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Activision Blizzard’s 2021 Representation Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre today sent the following...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Vested Acquires Red Lab Technologies to Improve Digital Capabilities

Business Wire