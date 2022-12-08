BTS Recognized as a Leader in Assessments in 2022

STOCKHOLM & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StrategyMadePersonal—BTS Group AB, a leading global strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Company by Training Industry.

With decades of experience in the industrial/organizational psychology space, BTS’s assessment team continues to leverage customized business simulations to create the best experiences possible, with offerings spanning individual and group assessments, executive coaching, action planning, enhanced 360-degree feedback, and more.

BTS assessments are digitally-enabled, highly contextual experiences grounded in scientific research, providing psychological and psychometric rigor in delivery, process, and evaluation. Assessments can be administered onsite or remotely, ensuring effective measurement from anywhere in the world.

Innovations in BTS assessments this year include gamified business and leadership simulations with capability scoring; an AI-enabled, patent-pending methodology for measuring mindsets; and a culture diagnostic.

Selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top Assessment and Evaluation Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of assessment capabilities and evaluation techniques.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in assessment and evaluation market.

Client and user representation.

Business performance and growth.

“The companies on this year’s Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Companies List deliver high-quality tools and techniques to not only evaluate and improve employee performance, but also create actionable insights for the business and employees,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Covering a wide range of assessment types, such as employee development, performance, knowledge retention, leadership potential and more through extensive research and proven insights, these organizations lead the assessment and evaluation market.”

“It’s an honor to be named one of Training Industry’s Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Companies again,” said David Bernal, Global Head of BTS Assessments. “We’re grateful for the recognition and excited to continue creating powerful, impactful experiences that produce positive outcomes for our clients, whether it’s focused on hiring, succession and development, or improving diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we’ve been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

