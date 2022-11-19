BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List

STOCKHOLM & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StrategyMadePersonal—BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named on Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list.

“Receiving recognition for our virtual sales training capabilities two years in a row is energizing,” said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head of BTS’s Sales and Marketing Center of Expertise. “Amid the pandemic, we pivoted to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients in a fully virtual environment. Since then, we have continued to offer hybrid-virtual virtual solutions. We are very grateful for the ongoing partnership and trust from our clients to co-create leading edge solutions.”

Companies who received recognition were evaluated on their offerings for training and retention, delivery methods, and their innovation and response to changing market conditions. The main criteria for evaluation included:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training approach

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in response to customer needs and marketplace changes

Client satisfaction and general client feedback

To evaluate client satisfaction, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from more than 270 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

“Simply put, they provide superior training and development for our team. From our entry level folks to our most experienced team members, everyone gained knowledge from their sessions.”

“Fabulous training. Engaging, passionate, and always willing to go the extra mile. Their investment in our team has been amazing.”

“First Class organization that stands behind their training services.”

“Great overall experience and concepts outlined to address the key sales success areas we are targeting. Their team has maintained a high level of service, and we appreciate the partnership.”

“Great company, great people, great results!”

Selling Power advises CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders to leverage the list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.

