BTRS Holdings Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 10, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced it will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Flint Lane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-3982 (toll free) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free) or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13724066. The replay will be available through Wednesday November 24, 2021.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections.

For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Contacts

Investor:

John T. Williams

ir@billtrust.com

Media:

Meredith Simpson

msimpson@billtrust.com

