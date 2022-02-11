BTIG to Host Virtual Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 15-17, 2022

Firm Event to Attract More than 125 Industry-Leading and Emerging Healthcare Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTIG announced today the “BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference” will take place virtually on Tuesday, February 15th through Thursday, February 17, 2022. The firm expects to host over 125 corporate management teams throughout the annual event including company fireside chats and one-on-one meetings. The conference will be hosted by:

Marie Thibault, BTIG Medical Technology and Digital Health Analyst

Ryan Zimmerman, BTIG Medical Technology Analyst

Sung Ji Nam, BTIG Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Analyst

Mark Massaro, BTIG Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Analyst

David Larsen, CFA, BTIG Healthcare IT and Digital Health Analyst

“The 2022 conference provides BTIG institutional clients direct access to established and emerging healthcare companies,” commented Ryan Serwin, Director of Research at BTIG. “The event gives industry leaders an opportunity to answer important questions and offer unique insights on their companies and the future growth of the healthcare industry.”

The BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference is an annual event that is traditionally held in person at Snowbird, Utah. The event has grown in scope and attendance over the past several years and is now the largest client event hosted by the BTIG Research team.

BTIG’s Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology sectors.

For more information about the conference, email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a BTIG representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Jill Gordon

443.668.2055



jgordon@prosek.com

Ariana Crupi

212.738.6142



acrupi@btig.com