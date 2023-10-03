BTI360 Announces Joey Lauffer as Chief Growth Officer

CGO to Create Opportunities at BTI360









HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTI360, a transformational software development company, announced today that Joey Lauffer has been named Chief Growth Officer.

For more than 19 years, BTI360 has built innovative software for government clients. Today BTI360 is a prime contractor delivering mission-critical data discovery and machine learning capabilities across an expanding portfolio of contracts and customers. Lauffer’s focus on serving customers and advancing their respective missions will help drive new opportunities in the space for BTI360. In his role, Lauffer will oversee BTI360’s Business Development and Talent Acquisition teams.

“ Joey has a strategic mindset and experience on both the delivery and business sides of the house that make him a perfect fit,” said CEO MJ Wivell. “ He puts customers and teammates first, which aligns to our values. At BTI360, we believe that growth is deeper than financials. It’s doing the right work and doing it the right way. It was clear Joey’s vision aligned to that.”

“ I can’t emphasize enough how excited I am to join such a great organization and team,” said Lauffer. “ I’ve been blessed in my career, and to have the opportunity to apply what I’ve learned over the last two decades doing federal government business to an organization with a culture that will enable more customer success is a dream situation. My focus will remain on serving our teams and our customers above all else, while reaching new markets and identifying opportunities to make a positive impact.”

Lauffer comes to BTI360 from Google, where he helped drive public sector and federal business. Previously, he spent over a decade at GDIT managing programs and portfolios for mission customers in the government space. This background provides Lauffer with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and relationships to draw upon in his new role. Lauffer has an MBA from Virginia Tech and a BA from James Madison University.

About BTI360

At BTI360, we focus on the practical application of software engineering technologies to solve complex problems. Our unique, industry-leading engineering culture ensures We Deliver Great Software Fast® through a blend of disciplined management and engineering practices, technical innovation, and domain expertise. BTI360 is based just outside Washington, DC, and has led and delivered large-scale software capabilities in the federal space for over 19 years. Learn more at http://bti360.com.

Contacts

Michael Collins

michael.collins@bti360.com