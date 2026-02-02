BRUNO to Showcase Acclaimed Lifestyle and Travel Collections at Ambiente 2026

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokyo-based lifestyle company BRUNO, Inc. (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tetsu Shiota), dedicated to the planning, development, and sale of lifestyle products, is pleased to announce its participation in Ambiente—the world’s leading international consumer goods trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany. The company will showcase its two flagship brands: "BRUNO," a lifestyle brand dedicated to "enjoying life to the fullest," and "MILESTO," a premium travel brand designed for those who "live every day like a journey."

Our participation in Ambiente marks a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy, as outlined in our current medium-term management plan. We are excited to introduce BRUNO and MILESTO—brands that have earned immense loyalty in Japan—to a global audience.

Our exhibit showcases a curated selection of flagship products and latest innovations, with a focus on kitchen appliances and travel goods that seamlessly blend aesthetic design with functional excellence. Members of our design and product planning teams will be on-site to share the craftsmanship, philosophy, and stories behind our developments. By leveraging the world-renowned platform of Ambiente, we aim to elevate our global brand presence and forge new opportunities for international growth.

Exhibition Details

Dates : February 6 (Fri) – 10 (Tue), 2026 Location : Frankfurt, Germany Venue : Messe Frankfurt / Booth: Hall 4.2, Booth M57 Organizer : Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Official Website : https://ambiente.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html For official press materials and images, please visit:

https://vectorincgroup.app.box.com/s/0v9n9hz4lt1u3qn6tzwessdwdjr5ee6s

President's Comments

Tetsu Shiota, President & CEO, BRUNO, Inc.

"Participating in Ambiente, the world’s leading international trade fair, marks a significant first step in our global strategy. We are eager to provide an opportunity for visitors from around the world to personally experience the appeal of BRUNO and MILESTO, brands that have been so warmly embraced by our customers in Japan.”

“I look forward to being at the venue myself to share our brand vision and the philosophy behind our craftsmanship. Furthermore, following this exhibition, we are currently considering the opening of our first international stores in Frankfurt and Paris. We invite you to look forward to the continued global growth of BRUNO and MILESTO."

Designer’s Comments

“Our designs center on bringing delight and color to everyday life,” says Ryo Okura, BRUNO Designer. “We foster joy by empathizing with the user’s emotions”. Hiroaki Onuma, MILESTO Designer, adds: “We pursue minimalist aesthetics with functional surprises, sharing the enrichment of being true to oneself”.

Featured Exhibits

Media Kit & High-Resolution Images: Please find press-ready assets, including brand and product images, at the following URL

https://vectorincgroup.app.box.com/s/0v9n9hz4lt1u3qn6tzwessdwdjr5ee6s

About BRUNO

BRUNO is a lifestyle brand created by adults with a talent for enjoying life. From turning beachsides into workspaces to transforming daily meals into parties, the BRUNO style is ever-changing and focused on the proactive pursuit of fun.

Compact Hot Plate:

An icon with over 3.8 million units sold, redefining the griddle as elegant tableware.

Glass Air Fryer:

A 2025 innovation featuring a transparent basket for visible, healthy cooking.

Clothes Steamer:

A 2025 Good Design Award winner that heats in 15 seconds for effortless care.

Volume Knob Speaker:

A viral, palm-sized Bluetooth speaker with an intuitive interface and IPX4 water resistance.

MILESTO LIKID Series:

Recipient of the 2025 Good Design Award. The jury praised the series for "addressing modern climatic shifts" with its 25,000mm water pressure resistance and waste-reducing design.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Tokyo, BRUNO, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and retailer of creative lifestyle products. Through its diverse brand portfolio, the company aims to provide the "power to enjoy everyday life" to a global audience. For more information, visit https://bruno-onlineshop.com/.

BRUNO, Inc.

ideapress@bruno-inc.com