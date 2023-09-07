Bruker Announces New Fraport AG Framework Contract for ETD Systems

Largest German airport FRA to modernize passenger security with up to 220 Bruker high-performance explosives trace detector (ETD) systems DE-tector™ flex

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKR—Fraport AG has announced the procurement decision in favor of Bruker for the provision of up to 220 DE-tector™ flex explosives and narcotics trace detectors to support their airport security measures. The installations are planned over a multi-year period from 2023 to 2027 to modernize the screening of passengers at Germany’s busiest airport FRA. The next-generation, high-performance Bruker DE-tector flex systems are intended to replace earlier-generation Bruker ETD systems at Frankfurt airport.









The Bruker DE-tector flex is a next-generation transportable explosives and narcotics trace detector that meets the requirements of two important security applications in airports, namely drugs (D) and explosives (E) detection. By wiping surfaces with multi-use, disposable swabs, and inserting them into the DE-tector flex, traces of most explosives and many illegal drug substances can be identified automatically within seconds. The new DE-tector flex system is certified by ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference) as well as by national authorities, and it utilizes a non-radioactive ionization source.

“These next-generation systems will replace earlier explosive trace detectors at Frankfurt Airport and modernize the screening of passengers. The certification of the DE-tector flex system provides us with confidence that we are utilizing the most innovative and safe technology available. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bruker to ensure the safety and security of our passengers and of the aviation industry,” commented Sascha König, Head of Resource Management and Infrastructure Terminals, Fraport AG.

Dr. Andreas Kamlowski, President of the Bruker Optics Division, stated: “We are delighted that Fraport AG has again selected Bruker to provide innovative and reliable solutions to support the safety and security of the public and of the aviation industry. Bruker is fully committed to continue the long-term supplier partnership that started with the first installation of Bruker ETD detectors at FRA in 2015.”

About Bruker Corporation



Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contacts

Investor:

Justin Ward



Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Bruker Corporation



T: +1 (978) 313-5800



E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

Media:

Michael Mueller



Marketing Manager



Bruker Optics GmbH & Co. KG



T: +49 7243 504 2652