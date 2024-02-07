Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems

Acquisition Complements Bruker’s Preclinical Imaging Portfolio with In-Vivo Optical Imaging

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKR—Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it has acquired Spectral Instruments Imaging LLC, a leader in preclinical in-vivo optical imaging systems. This acquisition fills a gap in the technology and product portfolio of the Bruker BioSpin Preclinical Imaging (PCI) division, broadening its range of preclinical solutions for disease research.









Established in 2009 in Tucson, Spectral Instruments Imaging (SII) is at the forefront of technology for co-registered bioluminescence (BLI), fluorescence (FLI), and X-ray preclinical imaging. SII systems are engineered with advanced optics, patented illumination, -90o C air-cooled high sensitivity cameras, absolute calibration for quantifiable imaging, excellent flexibility and ease of use.

The SII flagship system Lago X is designed for superior sensitivity and high-volume in-vivo imaging research. The SII high-efficiency AMI HTX system permits BLI, FLI and X-ray imaging with a benchtop system. SII Aura software provides a seamless workflow for enhanced productivity.

“Spectral Instruments Imaging systems perfectly complement the Bruker Preclinical offering,” said Keith Copeland, the CEO of SII. “Joining Bruker represents a significant milestone in our history, and we are looking forward to enabling our customers to benefit from different preclinical imaging modalities to understand biological disease processes even more comprehensively in vivo.”

Dr. Wulf-Ingo Jung, President of Bruker’s PCI division commented: “We are very pleased to welcome the talented SII team. Their advanced BLI, FLI and X-ray imaging systems complement our portfolio to better serve the diverse needs of our preclinical customers. We are committed to fostering strong collaborations with our customers for advanced preclinical in vivo disease research.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. In 2023, SII generated revenues of over $10 million and was profitable.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Justin Ward



Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Bruker Corporation



T: +1 (978) 313-5800



E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

Media Contact:

Markus Ziegler



Sr. Director and Head of Group Marketing



Bruker BioSpin



T: +49 172 3733531



E: pr@bruker.com