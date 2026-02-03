BRS Registry Publishes Strategic Guide for Evaluating Registry Service Providers Following ICANN RSP Applicant List Release

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Brand--Following the publication of the official Registry Service Provider RSP applicant list by ICANN, BRS Registry, a division of BRS Media Inc., today announced the release of a new in-depth blog post and evaluation framework designed to help TLD applicants make informed long-term decisions when selecting a backend registry partner.

The blog post, “ICANN’s RSP Applicant List Is Out — How to Evaluate the Right Registry Service Provider for Your TLD,” provides applicants with a practical, business-focused approach to assessing RSPs based not only on technical compliance, but on strategic fit, operational maturity, and long-term success.

“The release of the RSP applicant list is a milestone but it is only the beginning,” said George T. Bundy, CEO of BRS Media. “Your Registry Service Provider becomes the operational foundation of your TLD. We have spent nearly 30 years working with RSPs in live production environments, and we have seen firsthand how the right or wrong choice can shape a TLD’s future for decades.”

Beyond Compliance Choosing the Right Long-Term Partner

The BRS Registry blog emphasizes that Registry Service Providers are not interchangeable commodities. While all approved RSPs meet ICANN’s baseline technical requirements, their real world strengths vary widely depending on TLD type, business model, registrar strategy, and growth ambitions. The post also introduces a comprehensive RSP Evaluation Checklist to help applicants compare providers systematically and objectively.

Independent Guidance for the Next Application Round

Unlike Registry Service Providers, BRS Registry operates as an independent advisor, helping applicants evaluate backend partners from the perspective of an experienced registry operator, not a vendor.

“We have worked with Registry Service Providers for nearly 30 years through launches, migrations, policy shifts, and market cycles,” Bundy added. “That allows us to ask the questions applicants may not yet know they need to ask.”

As interest builds toward the next ICANN application round, BRS Registry’s guidance is aimed at applicants seeking to build durable, differentiated, and future ready TLDs.

The full blog post and RSP Evaluation Checklist are now available through BRS Registry at: https://brsregistry.com/blog

About BRS Media, Inc.:

Based in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) district, BRS Media Inc. is a media technology and brand innovation firm focused on empowering digital creators, broadcasters, and interactive platforms. Its portfolio includes BRS Registry, providing strategic marketing, brand development, and registry consulting for ICANN New Top-Level Domains; dotFM® and dotAM®, pioneering domain innovation for media-centric .FM and .AM brands; and dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am and .RADIO.fm, offering the radio industry a modern, purpose-driven namespace designed specifically for radio broadcasters and brands. Additional offerings include Main Street Branding™, which helps clients build world-class digital identities, and the iRadio® service platform. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks, and dotFM, dotAM, and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

