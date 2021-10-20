Browser Isolation Cybersecurity Vendor WEBGAP Receives Department of Defense Approval

WEBGAP today announced that it has been issued with a CAGE code by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA.mil) following a contract win with the US Army

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browserisolation–Remote browser isolation (RBI) cybersecurity vendor WEBGAP today announced that they had been awarded a CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) code by the Department of Defense’s combat logistics support agency DLA.mil (Defense Logistics Agency). The DLA authorized WEBGAP as a vendor on SAM.gov, making them an approved US federal government vendor, shortly after the company won an annual contract with the US Army.

WEBGAP CEO Guise Bule said today “I am thrilled that we have received approval from the DoD/DLA in the form of a CAGE code. There are many different cybersecurity contracting opportunities to pursue within the federal government, this is great news for our shareholders and fantastic news for the future of WEBGAP. There are very large ongoing needs for browser isolation within all levels of the federal government and we look to bid competitively on contract opportunities as an approved vendor on the federal procurement system.”

WEBGAP spent several months engaged in proof-of-concept deployments before winning an annual contract with the US Army following their extensive testing of competitive solutions. CEO Guise Bule commented “I obviously cannot discuss any details of our work, but a high-ranking officer recently told me that our technology is significantly faster and significantly more stable than our competitors which made me really happy, their feedback undoubtedly helped our cause within the Department of Defense.” He went on to say “I am proud of the whole team at WEBGAP, and I am deeply grateful for the work of our CISO Ryan Miller, a former US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, who led the initiative which resulted in our approval.“

About WEBGAP INC

WEBGAP INC. is a remote browser isolation (RBI) cybersecurity vendor, founded in 2019 by Jun Yang (CTO) and Guise Bule (CEO), and the developer of the patent-pending WEBGAP cybersecurity isolation platform. Prior to forming WEBGAP the co-founders previously built browser isolation platforms for the US federal government and led the team behind the world’s first remote browser deployments for the NNSA.gov at LLNL.gov and Sandia.gov.

