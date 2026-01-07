Brother to Showcase 100+ Years of Retail Innovation at NRF 2026

Retail printing and labeling solutions built for today’s modern retail environment

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Brother--Brother International Corporation will showcase its wide range of business printing and labeling solutions at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Big Show in New York, Jan. 11 through Jan. 13. From proven reliability to future-ready innovation, Brother delivers a complete ecosystem of retail printing and labeling solutions for single-store businesses and multi-location enterprises.

At booth #6203, Brother will highlight more than 100 years of innovation – pairing its trusted legacy with next-generation technologies designed to help retailers operate more efficiently in today’s omnichannel environment.

A Complete Ecosystem for Modern Retail

Reliable desktop, mobile and industrial printing solutions from Brother support retail operations from the store floor and back office to corporate headquarters and distribution facilities. Built for scalability, security and performance, the company’s solutions on display help retailers streamline workflows, improve associate productivity and stay competitive as retail continues to evolve.

“As retail workflows become more complex and distributed, businesses need printing solutions that are secure, scalable and easy to manage,” said Fernando Maroniene, Senior Director of SMB Product Marketing, Brother. “The wide range of products that Brother designs support retailers of all sizes – helping them work smarter, faster and more efficiently across a single shop or multiple locations.”

Key Highlights

Solutions for Multi-Site Businesses: Built for reliability and seamless integration, Brother printers and all-in-one devices – including the MFC-J6975DW and MFC-L8970CDW – deliver consistent performance across multi-location operations. Remote setup, monitoring and fleet management enable businesses to manage printing, scanning and labeling across corporate offices and remote sites without on-site IT support, minimizing downtime and maintaining productivity at scale.

On-Demand Mobile Thermal Printing & Labeling for Omnichannel Retail: Flexible, real-time printing and labeling solutions support in-aisle labeling, point-of-sale receipts, curbside pickup and warehouse workflows – helping retailers move faster and fulfill orders more efficiently.

Boosting In-store Efficiency: Compact and rugged devices, including RuggedJet and PocketJet mobile printers and TD 2 and TD 4 desktop thermal printers, reduce workflow friction and keep associates connected with fast print speeds, flexible OS compatibility and durable designs built for retail environments.

“Elevating the customer experience requires keeping associates on the sales floor and transactions moving,” said Theo Bielowicz, Director of Sales, Retail and T&L, Brother Mobile Solutions. “Our mobile printing solutions for labels, tags, receipts and signage integrate seamlessly into point-of-sale, returns and fulfillment workflows to reduce wait times and support faster service. Guided by our At Your Side commitment, Brother delivers real-time printing and labeling solutions that help retailers serve customers wherever and however they shop.”

Experience Brother’s “Portal to Progress” at NRF 2026

The Brother booth will feature a “portal to progress” experience that brings the company’s legacy of innovation to life. Visitors will move through stylized vignettes pairing vintage Brother products with their modern counterparts, such as classic typewriters alongside today’s multifunction printers, before arriving at the Innovation Hub for live demonstrations and conversations with Brother product experts.

NRF attendees are invited to join Brother at booth #6203 to meet with a retail expert and explore how its robust suite of printing solutions can support modern retail operations.

For more information about Brother’s complete retail solutions, visit Brother Mobile Solutions and Brother International Corporation.

