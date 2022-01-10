Brother to Feature Retail Printing and Labeling Technology for Today’s Omnichannel Retail Climate at NRF 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BarcodeLabel–Brother Mobile Solutions and Brother International Corporation will showcase omnichannel printing and labeling solutions designed to provide technology tools that serve retail customers when, where, and how they need it. Join Brother at NRF booth #6246, January 16–18, at the Javits Center in New York City.





The right technology at the right time

From apparel to grocery, health and beauty to department stores and beyond, NRF’s theme, “Accelerate,” emphasizes the need to build upon solutions implemented during the pandemic that customers have grown to expect.

“Retailers must move quickly to meet the customers where they are and provide a seamless experience – whether that buyer’s journey is online, in-store or a hybrid between the two. With today’s supply chain challenges, it’s important to collaborate with partners who can support your operations, and subsequently your customers, efficiently,” said Dave Crist, president of Brother Mobile Solutions.

Brother’s 2021 NRF lineup highlights:

The right technology at the right time: Brother offers a comprehensive array of mobile, desktop, office, and industrial labeling and printing solutions ideal for the entire retail operation – from a brick-and-mortar store to the corporate retail office and back office to warehouse.

NEW! The release of the RuggedJet RJ-3200 Series: Brother Mobile Solutions will unveil the new series built on the performance and durability of the RuggedJet series, adding new connectivity and usability features for even faster, more reliable on-the-go label printing with less downtime .

Brother Mobile Solutions will unveil the new series built on the performance and durability of the RuggedJet series, adding new connectivity and usability features for even faster, more reliable on-the-go label printing with less . Omnichannel execution for the evolving retail landscape : Brother labeling solutions offer a consistent customer experience across all consumer touchpoints, including buying online, curbside pickup, and picking up or returning in-store.

: Brother labeling solutions offer a consistent customer experience across all consumer touchpoints, including buying online, curbside pickup, and picking up or returning in-store. Queue busting technology in a competitive market: The labor shortage has caused many retail headaches for customers. Brother will be showcasing mobile printing solutions that can help make retail floor employees as efficient as possible.

The labor shortage has caused many retail headaches for customers. Brother will be showcasing mobile printing solutions that can help make retail floor employees as efficient as possible. Full picture solutions: Brother specialists will demonstrate printing, scanning, and labeling solutions that enable on-demand printing, fast in-store ticketing, markdowns to BOPIS, return and shelf edge labeling, and warehouse barcode and inventory label printing.

Brother specialists will demonstrate printing, scanning, and labeling solutions that enable on-demand printing, fast in-store ticketing, markdowns to BOPIS, return and shelf edge labeling, and warehouse barcode and inventory label printing. Custom Integrations and workflows: Brother provides custom solutions to fit every business need, with custom partnerships on display, and spotlighting how franchisee organizations can streamline digital processes with custom UI and much more.

Brother is helping retailers close the gap between the online and in-store experience. Industry experts will be on hand to demonstrate the newest technology in barcode labeling and flexible point-of-sales and receipt printing. They’ll also show how custom workflow solutions can enable seamless and secure document printing and scanning.

“The retail environment has shifted in the past two years, and Brother remains an integral part to helping our retail partners thrive as the customer demands continue to evolve,” says Adam Brandt, Senior Director of Sales, Commercial Machines Division, Brother International. “We not only provide the hardware for retail partners to ensure customers have a positive experience in-store, curbside and beyond, but we also provide custom solutions to ensure our partners can thrive with solutions that truly solve a problem for their business versus a one-size-fits-some approach.”

Request a show site demo or learn more about what’s happening at booth #6246.

For more information about Brother’s complete retail solutions, visit Brother International Corporation and Brother Mobile Solutions.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

Contacts

Brother Mobile Solutions



Mary Howard



mary.howard@brother.com

303.464.6707