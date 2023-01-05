Brother International Corporation to Showcase Comprehensive Retail Solutions that Power the Front and Back of Store Operation at NRF 2023

Solutions and hardware from the Brother ecosystem on display to bring visitors through an immersive retail front-of-house, warehouse, and back-office retail experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BarcodeLabel–Join Brother at NRF booth #3145, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City for demonstrations of labeling, printing, and customization technology built for how the retail space operates. Brother Mobile Solutions and Brother International Corporation will feature customer-first technology that supports an automated workflow ecosystem throughout the retail environment. From gearmotors and warehouse, to back-office printing and solutions, to front store customization and personalization, Brother enables retail partners to provide an efficient process built to address each partner’s unique retail need and environment.





Presenting an immersive retail experience

Brother will take attendees through a fully immersive retail experience at NRF. Experts will showcase solutions that meet today’s needs with a full walkthrough of the omnichannel retail landscape. Real-time demonstrations of printer and labeling technology across various retail operations—in-store purchases, warehouse fulfillment, e-commerce and BOPIS orders, and back-office operations—will provide attendees the opportunity to explore the full spectrum of how Brother can help retail operations. Displaying for the first time at NRF, the Brother Home Appliance Division will showcase customized embroidery demonstrations in the retail ecosystem to create even more personalized experiences for customers as part of this immersive booth experience.

Technology for today’s challenges:

Agile pricing strategies : Updating prices on the sales floor is a key component of competitive pricing but one that takes up valuable associate time, especially in a tight labor market. See how the RuggedJet 3200, winner of the silver CStore Decisions Hot New Product of the Year Technology award, helps address this challenge with mobile printing on-demand.

: Updating prices on the sales floor is a key component of competitive pricing but one that takes up valuable associate time, especially in a tight labor market. See how the RuggedJet 3200, winner of the silver CStore Decisions Hot New Product of the Year Technology award, helps address this challenge with mobile printing on-demand. Frictionless shopping experience : Clear, reliable barcode labels give retail customers a better shopping experience, especially with the rise of self-checkout technology. The Brother mobile and desktop printers create reliable labels to fit retailers’ needs.

: Clear, reliable barcode labels give retail customers a better shopping experience, especially with the rise of self-checkout technology. The Brother mobile and desktop printers create reliable labels to fit retailers’ needs. Moving goods through the supply chain : Whether it’s goods moving from the warehouse to the store or reverse logistics to return product back to the manufacturer, high-quality shipping labels and reliable gearmotors for warehouse robots are critical to retailers. Brother offers a line of industrial and desktop printers that have solutions that fit retailers of any size, as well as gearmotors, a vital building block powering retail applications ranging from conveyors to warehouse robotics.

: Whether it’s goods moving from the warehouse to the store or reverse logistics to return product back to the manufacturer, high-quality shipping labels and reliable gearmotors for warehouse robots are critical to retailers. Brother offers a line of industrial and desktop printers that have solutions that fit retailers of any size, as well as gearmotors, a vital building block powering retail applications ranging from conveyors to warehouse robotics. Fastest and Boldest Laser Output for Efficiency and Cost Saving: The recently announced Brother Workhorse MFC-L9670CDN multifunction printer provides the optimal performance and output, with a smaller footprint, made for the back office and corporate retail applications. This new series of economical Enterprise Color Laser printers can support any retail or business environment.

The recently announced Brother Workhorse MFC-L9670CDN multifunction printer provides the optimal performance and output, with a smaller footprint, made for the back office and corporate retail applications. This new series of economical Enterprise Color Laser printers can support any retail or business environment. Customization and customer experience: Brother specialists will show solutions for a multitude of business needs with custom partnerships and integrations ensuring retailers give their customers a unique and seamless shopping experience, with a touch of personalization.

The right technology at the right time

Straight-forward labeling solutions are necessary across the retail front-of-house, back office and warehouse. “Giving employees the tools they need to be as efficient and productive as possible is a must in today’s shifting retail landscape,” said Ravi Panjwani, Vice President at Brother Mobile Solutions. “Brothers’ solutions support a seamless, omnichannel approach, and work to meet fast-paced demand through the automation of key tasks.”

“The Brother ecosystem for retail solutions and hardware continues to expand to fit the needs of and enhance our partners experiences both in-store and behind-the-scenes,” states Don Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation. “The way customers shop has evolved and we pride ourselves at Brother for being able to address the changing needs of our customers and partners. From customization with our embroidery machines, to the gears in our partner products enabling a smoother workflow, Brother is at your side to improve process efficiency in the fast-paced retail environment.”

For more information about the complete Brother retail ecosystem of solutions and hardware, visit Brother International Corporation and Brother Mobile Solutions.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

Contacts

Molly Walsh



molly@outlookmarketingsrv.com